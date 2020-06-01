Attention shifts to becoming a Rebel

The time for talking was over for senior pitcher Cody Adcock and his Texarkana teammates.

For the past three years, the Razorbacks have had their seasons end in the quarterfinals of the state tournament, but 2020 was supposed to be different.

NAME Cody Adcock SCHOOL Texarkana SPORT Baseball CLASS Senior

Texarkana had a surplus of talent, led by the University of Mississippi-bound Adcock. According to Coach Layne Berry, the team essentially was on a mission.

All the Razorbacks needed was a chance.

"I really think that this was probably our best chance to win the whole thing since I've been here," said Berry, who took over the program in 2013 when Mike Loyd resigned after the season. "We had the tools we felt we needed to make a big run. We've had talented teams before, but this was the year that we thought we'd maybe be able to get over that hump."

Berry's track record suggests that he knows what a winner looks like when he sees one. He spent five years at Trinity Christian and led the Warriors to the Class 1A state title in 2010. The 40-year-old nearly led the team to another championship in 2009 before a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning allowed Taylor to pull out a 10-9 victory in the final.

Since he's been at Texarkana, he's also led his team to the postseason each year. After only a few games this season, the Razorbacks appeared to be well on their way.

"We played two regular-season games and a scrimmage game," Adcock said. "We were playing some really good baseball, though. In my opinion, this was the most talented team we've had in a while. We were molding really well, everybody was there for each other, and no one was being selfish.

"Those were the biggest things. We've had all kinds of talent for the past couple of years but molding together was our struggle. This year, we had it all going."

Adcock has seemingly had things rolling every since he became a regular contributor as a sophomore.

The 6-3, 185-pound right-hander struck out 21 batters in 22 innings in 2018 when the Razorbacks were beaten by eventual-champion Greenwood in the playoffs. Adcock followed that up with an even more productive season in 2019 when he went 5-2 with an ERA of 1.54 as Texarkana's ace. He stuck out 73 and issued 20 walks in 54 2/3 innings.

"He's a competitor," Berry said of Adcock. "He's a guy that would throw every day if you let him, but his brother Dylan was the same way when he was here a few years ago. Dylan would battle, and we knew what we were going to get from him when he was on the mound.

"It's the same thing with Cody. We know we've always got a very good chance of winning when he's out there."

Berry's theory held true in Texarkana's season opener against New Boston (Texas). Adcock allowed 2 hits while striking out 15 in 7 complete innings to lead the Razorbacks to a 3-0 victory. He didn't pitch in the Razorbacks' second game, but he was set to go against Monticello on March 12 during the Southwest Sporting Goods Classic in Conway. The game had added significance because more than four dozen Major League Baseball scouts were expected to be on hand to see him face Monticello lefty Nick Griffin, who has signed with the University of Arkansas.

Adcock said he and the rest of his team were looking forward to the game before they were forced to move backward.

"We were in Conway, set to play in that big tournament," he explained. "We were about to get ready for the game when [officials] announced that it was canceled because of the coronavirus. Getting that news hurt.

"At first, I thought it was just gonna be a thing where we'd be out for a couple of weeks, and then get back to it. But obviously, it turned [into] a year-long thing. For the season to end that way, it really hurt."

Like several other players who had their seasons eliminated early, Adcock spent time with his family to help alleviate any lingering pain he had of having his senior year cut short. He also mentioned that he was able to spend an extended amount of time with Dylan, who was in the middle of his sophomore season at Harding University before covid-19 ended things.

Adcock eventually shifted his attention back to Ole Miss, a perennial power that won 16 of its 17 games this year. The Rebels are ranked No. 4 in Baseball America's 2021 preseason top 25, and Texarkana's standout hurler is ready to contribute.

"I'm super excited," said Adcock, who committed to Ole Miss in 2018. "I know a guy from Texarkana, Zack Phillips, who played for Ole Miss, and he told me nothing but good things. That really sold me. The coaching staff really made me feel at home during my visit, too, and the players all seem really cool."

Mental toughness, Adcock admitted, is the biggest area he'll have work on prior to joining the Rebels.

"You can never just be too mentally tough," he said. "You can always have the talent, but if you don't have the mental toughness, it's not going to work out."

