Brazilian demonstrators try to take cover Sunday as the military police deploy tear gas during a protest outside Rio de Janeiro. More photos at arkansasonline.com/61brazil/. (AP/Silvia Izquierdo)

Brazilian police disperse demonstrators

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Police say they used tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Brazil's largest city Sunday as groups protesting and supporting President Jair Bolsonaro neared a clash.

The demonstration by several hundred black-clad members of football fan groups in Sao Paulo appeared to be the largest anti-Bolsonaro street march in months in a country that has become an epicenter of the spreading covid-19 pandemic.

Many of the protesters chanted "Democracy!" as they marched.

The executive secretary of the military police, Alvaro Batista Camilo, said police fired gas to keep the groups apart after some Bolsonaro backers carrying what he called a neo-Nazi flag approached the protesters. Supporters of the president have gathered weekly to back the president and his calls for easing restrictions on movement, gatherings and work.

Camilo said police continued aiming largely at the anti-Bolsonaro group because it was slower to disperse. Police didn't immediately have information about any arrests or injuries.

Police also used tear gas against anti-Bolsonaro demonstrators who clashed with pro-government groups in Rio de Janeiro.

Bolsonaro himself turned out to meet backers in the capital, Brasilia, mounted on a federal police horse. He wore no mask despite a decree by the Federal District's government making that practice mandatory.

Egypt's military targets Sinai militants

EL-ARISH, Egypt -- The Egyptian military said it has killed at least 19 militants in raids and airstrikes against an Islamic insurgency in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, in clashes that also left at least five casualties among its troops.

Col. Tamer el-Rifai said in his statement late Saturday that the raids and airstrikes took place last week in the towns of Bir al-Abed, Rafah and Sheikh Zuweid. He said forces dismantled at least five explosive devices and destroyed two four-wheel drive vehicles and a storehouse.

The military statement did not specify the number of soldiers killed.

Other officials, however, said a colonel, a lieutenant and three conscript soldiers were killed when an explosive device hit their vehicle Saturday while taking part in a campaign against the militants in central Sinai. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief the media.

Other details about the incident could not be independently corroborated, as Egyptian authorities heavily restrict access to that part of Sinai.

The Sinai affiliate of the Islamic State group Sunday claimed responsibility for the attack.

For over a decade, Egypt has been fighting the Islamic militants and struggling to reestablish control over the restive border region.

India accuses two Pakistanis of spying

NEW DELHI -- India on Sunday said it caught two Pakistan High Commission officials in the Indian capital spying and ordered them to leave the country within 24 hours.

An Indian External Affairs Ministry statement said a strong protest was lodged with the Pakistan High Commission regarding the activities of its two officials, which it said were against India's national security.

It didn't say whether the two had diplomatic status or were junior officers working in the Pakistani mission.

India and Pakistan routinely expel each other's diplomats on spying charges.

There was no immediate Pakistani reaction, but Islamabad is expected to respond by expelling Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad in retaliation.

India-Pakistan ties deteriorated sharply after India downgraded the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir from statehood to a federally administered territory last August and limited its decision-making power.

India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars over control of Kashmir since they won independence from British colonialists in 1947. Both control parts of the region and claim all of it.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training insurgent groups fighting for Kashmir's independence from India or its merger with Pakistan. Islamabad denies the charge and says it provides only moral and diplomatic support.

Belarus detains critics of Lukashenko

MINSK, Belarus -- A human-rights group in Belarus said Sunday that more than 30 people have been detained amid demonstrations against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is running for reelection.

Lukashenko, who has suppressed opposition and independent news media during a quarter-century in power, is seeking a new term in an election scheduled for Aug. 9.

Nikolai Statkevich, one of Belarus' most prominent opposition figures, was detained while heading for a protest in Minsk. Statkevich served six years in prison for involvement in protests after the 2010 election.

People gather Sunday in Minsk, Belarus, for a rally in support of potential presidential candidates in the upcoming elections. (AP/Sergei Grits)

On Friday, popular opposition blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky was detained during a rally in Grodno, the country's fourth-largest city.

The human-rights group Vesna said Sunday that more than 30 people had been detained in recent days.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

