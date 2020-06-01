General counsel for FBI is retiring Scout abuse suits' timing draws look

General counsel

for FBI retiring

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The FBI's top lawyer, Dana Boente, who has spent nearly 40 years with the Justice Department but has been targeted for criticism over the past year by some conservative commentators and supporters of President Donald Trump for his role in the Russia investigation, is leaving the bureau.

Boente has most recently served as the FBI's general counsel but has held a variety of roles in his 38-year Justice Department career, including acting attorney general in the early days of the Trump administration, a United States attorney in Virginia and the acting head of the department's national security division.

The FBI said that Boente had given notice on Friday that he intended to retire effective June 30, the bureau said.

"Throughout his long and distinguished career as a public servant, Dana has demonstrated a selfless determination to ensure that justice is always served on behalf of our citizens," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement announcing Boente's departure. "We should all be grateful for his dedication to the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the American people."

Boente became acting attorney general in early 2017 after Sally Yates, a holdover from the Obama administration, was fired after refusing to defend the president's travel ban, and remained in that role until Jeff Sessions was installed.

As a top Justice Department official, he approved one of three applications to renew secret surveillance warrants targeting former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. A Justice Department inspector general report from December said those applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court had significant errors and omissions that cut against the FBI's premise that Page, who was never charged with any wrongdoing, was an agent of a foreign power.

The report said that Boente and other Justice Department officials "did not have accurate and complete information" from the FBI at the time they approved them.

Scout abuse suits'

timing draws look

The Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. -- Some victims of childhood sex abuse who are considering suing the Boy Scouts of America face a choice: an anguished rush to meet a deadline earlier than what lawmakers intended, or wait and sue local councils, perhaps putting them at greater risk of losing.

Attorneys for the Scouts and victims agreed during federal bankruptcy proceedings in May on a Nov. 16 deadline by which victims must come forward with a claim or be barred from bringing one later, with the victims' lawyers seeking a cutoff in late December and the Boy Scouts pushing for early October.

New Jersey, New York, California and a few other states loosened their statute of limitations last year.

Victims in New Jersey, which opened a two-year "window" for victims who were previously barred from suing, must decide whether to pursue their claim by the November date instead of the one specified in the law passed last year -- in December 2021.

California opened a three-year window last year, while New York's Legislature voted to extend its one-year window, set to expire in August, until August 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Other states with windows that end after the Nov. 16 date include Arizona, North Carolina and Vermont, which has a permanent window for those alleging abuse. Washington, D.C., would also be affected.

Victims would still be able to pursue cases against local councils, though, according to attorneys. The drawback, attorneys say, is that councils could defend themselves by deflecting blame to the national organization, which could not be included in suits after Nov. 16.

Advocates for victims and the lawmakers who wrote the laws giving victims longer to sue say the sped-up timeline defeats their purpose: to give victims time to confront abuse and decide on their own terms to come forward.

"It's disappointing and disturbing the time frame has been dramatically shortened," said New Jersey state Sen. Joe Vitale, a Democrat. "It's unfair."

The Boy Scouts said in a statement that the organization is committed to compensating victims as it goes through bankruptcy proceedings and said the November date "sets a clear timeline for victims to come forward and later seek compensation from the BSA's proposed compensation trust."

A Section on 06/01/2020