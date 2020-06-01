George Boulevard extension to ease region's traffic

Work continues May 19, 2020 on George Boulevard near Har-Ber Avenue in Springdale. The northern expansion of George will run from Bleaux Avenue to Elm Springs Road. Go to nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

SPRINGDALE -- Brad Baldwin drove his city-issued white pickup around the orange construction barrel and onto the road bed of Gene George Boulevard heading north.

"You can drive it the entire way now," Baldwin said of the road. "I do some of these dashboard inspections each week."

Pump Station Bridge 2.0 A new, two-lane bridge on Pump Station Road — built over the flood plain — should be open by fall, according to Holly Butler with the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The bridge also will have new approaches, and the Razorback Greenway will run under the bridge, said Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse. The bridge washed out during flooding in the spring of 2017. Source: Staff report

Baldwin is the director of the city's engineering and public works.

George Boulevard is one of 19 road improvement projects paid for by $93 million in the 2018 bond issue and also various grants and partnerships with federal and state highway programs. The projects are in various stages, from design to obtaining right of way to construction.

The new section of Gene George will run north from Bleaux Avenue to Elm Springs Road. The road parallels Interstate 49 to its east from Bleaux to Don Tyson Parkway.

The Springdale projects are important to the entire Northwest Arkansas region, said Tim Conklin, assistant director of Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission.

Traffic projections by the Arkansas Department of Transportation say 974,000 people will be driving the north-south corridor of Interstate 49 in 2045, Conklin said.

"We don't need less roads, we need more as we have more commuters. We need more two-lane and four-lane roads to handle the traffic," he said.

In the ballpark

The current Gene George Boulevard serves the city's "Ballpark District," so-called because Arvest Ballpark was built there 12 years ago.

The city has targeted the area for development. Access and visibility to Interstate 49 have drawn several large-scale projects to the area between West Sunset Avenue and Don Tyson Parkway.

Sam's Club built a store in the district. Arkansas Children's built its first satellite hospital there, and Highlands Oncology soon will open a regional cancer treatment center. Northwest Arkansas Community College started classes in January at its Springdale campus, next door to the ballpark.

A medical office plaza; an upscale, mixed-use housing complex; and a retail and entertainment center also have been announced for the district.

"It's not just about Springdale. It's also serving others," Conklin said. "A parent taking a child to Children's hospital needs a contingency plan if traffic makes it difficult. They need more than one way to get there."

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has completed traffic counts along the current stretch of George, which was renamed in 2017 from 56th Street. A map on the department's website recorded an average of 5,200 vehicles using the street in 2019, compared to 4,100 in 2015 and 2,004 in 2009.

About a mile to the east, Interstate 49 recorded 66,000 cars a day in 2019.

Progress

Tom Lundstrom, a local developer, owns two lots comprising 24 acres at Elm Spring and Oak Grove roads, just east of the new portion of George. He said the road's extension will provide more visibility and access to business owners.

He said the development in the area has been slow. But he thinks once construction is complete and George opens, buyers will take a closer look.

"Nobody likes to buy during construction," Lundstrom said.

Allen Ruff, general manager of Pacific Shore Stones, sees the construction every day. The company's office and warehouse hold the southeast corner of George and Bleaux Avenue.

Logistically, the road will ease some of the traffic on West Sunset Avenue, perhaps even an easing of traffic coming and going from the truck stop at George and Sunset, he said.

"It will make it easier to get deliveries out," he said. "It's another way to access the interstate."

Ruff seems more excited at the visibility the shop will have for potential customers driving on the new thoroughfare.

Down the Road

A tentative schedule from Springdale's Engineering Department has the George extension completed this summer. But weather plays a big part, Baldwin cautioned.

A bridge across Brush Creek is finished, he said, and two roundabouts are taking shape. The route also includes 12-foot wide sidewalks to connect with city trails. The Pride of Springdale Trail will run through the area and connect with the Razorback Greenway.

Baldwin pointed out construction crews had some sections of sidewalks ready to pour concrete. Small crews of workers are put on small areas of construction so a large crew won't be sitting if weather comes -- for example, a small section of sidewalks compared to the entire length of the road.

Grand scale plans have George running from Johnson Mill Road to Interstate 612 bypass.

The City Council on Tuesday gave approval for Baldwin and his staff to apply to Regional Planning for grants to help pay for land acquisition and moving utility companies' equipment for the southern extension of George and the extension of Tyson Parkway to connect with Arkansas 112 to the west.

The next section of George Boulevard will run from its southern terminus at Tyson Parkway to New Hope Road, Baldwin said.

"It's designed, but it's not funded," Baldwin said. "It may be a project for the next bond."

NW News on 06/01/2020