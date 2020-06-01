Hall High names its top graduates

Jasmine Camarena has been named Little Rock Hall High School valedictorian for the Class of 2020.

Co-salutatorians are Mariana Abarca Chavez and Olivia Beasley.

Camarena, 18, plans to go to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and possibly major in biomedical science. Her parents are Maria Del Refugio Camarena and Raul Ponce Torres.

Chavez, 17, plans to study international relations. She is headed to the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College. Her parents are Rodolfo Abarca Rangel and Ana Chavez Isaias.

Beasley, 18, is also headed to Pulaski Tech. Her parent is Tonilashawn Wilborn.

Metro on 06/01/2020