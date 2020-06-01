Happy Birthday: You clearly see what it's going to take to be who you want to be. You're not afraid to take on the big projects or the hard tasks because you know that these opportunities are precisely what will make you amazing. You'll have a crack team on your side.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll know where you belong in the big picture, but it will be challenging to translate that into an action plan that makes sense for today. When in doubt, just do what makes you smile.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Sometimes, the difference between feeling like you're accomplishing something and actually accomplishing something is hard to detect. Working in a diverse team solves this problem.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Don't let the negative events of the past define how you feel about someone right now. Adjust. Think about what people are good at, and hang your mental frame around that.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Stay informed, but recognize when you're getting too saturated with information to act out of clearheaded optimism. The truth will be intense, so try to take it in small doses.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your personal boundaries come in many forms. You have your iron wall-type limits, and then you have softer lines. Today's boundaries will be like doggy gates that can be moved as needed to make life easier.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Today is strange and wonderful because you choose to see it as such. Your attitude and curiosity will merge to lead you on a brief and inspired journey.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Not all your relationships are meant to float, but you try to lighten them up as much as possible. You overlook faults, forgive the little things and find humor where you can.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It's pretty easy to know when it's time to do the right thing: it's always now. "He who postpones the hour of living rightly is like the rustic who waits for the river to run out before he crosses." — Horace

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Destiny definitely has played a strong supporting role in your life, but you are still the big star of the picture. You can counter any move destiny makes with an alternate timeline of your own creation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Anger is more active than sadness. Fear can go a lot of different ways — paralyzing, motivating, confusion, clarity. The same goes for love. Don't be afraid of any emotion. Let them power you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are kind, respectful and sensitive to the needs of others. You see problems as puzzles to be solved and setbacks as opportunities. Your leadership will be sought after.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): In order to be promoted, prioritized or generally sought out, you must demonstrate the kind of performance someone is looking for. It won't be hard for you, once you know what's expected. Research and ask.

LIBRA MOON WEIGHS WAYS

The sages say that the path is the way. But if this were always the case, why were off-road vehicles created? And what about when the path was made by hippos or bears? Each path comes with its own set of considerations. Lunar oppositions and trines play into the indecision of the Libran moon. The logical choice may not be the safe choice.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION

Q: "I overthink everything until I'm drowning in hopelessness. I feel like I have no experiences. I'm the youngest of three daughters, and I've always relied on my older sisters. I'm lazy. I just copy people I admire instead of having my own personality. I fall to temptation and easy ways. My mother relies on me and I can't afford to let her down. I'm an Aquarius."

A: Aquarius is highly motivated by helping others, and your responsibility to your mother is your guiding light — beautiful! Love yourself for this. You have plenty of experiences. You're just not letting yourself count them for some reason. Write your story in a journal and love yourself for that, too.

The Aquarius mind is always buzzing with activity and it needs quite a lot to do. Experiment with different ways to channel your mental energy. Try reading. Try puzzles. Do you like math or coding, art or music? When your mind has more to occupy it, you will be less likely to turn on yourself.

Copying those you admire is a smart way to figure out who you are, actually. Put your intellectual air sign mind to the task of thinking of even more ways to be like the people you admire. This will help to keep your thoughts from spinning out into self-attack.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Maybe it's his authoritative voice, or maybe it's glow of kindness and goodness that radiates from his presence, but Morgan Freeman is often cast as a godly man, if not a godly god. Born when the sun was in versatile Gemini and the moon was in spiritual Pisces, Freeman has a varied natal chart in which all elements are well represented. Main themes: balance, grace and versatility.

