JP faces child-endangerment charge

FORT SMITH -- Sebastian County Justice of the Peace Karla Reedy of Fort Smith was arrested Wednesday on one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, authorities said.

Police went April 21 to a home on Oak Hollow Lane after calls about an intoxicated person, according to a police report.

Officers spoke with Reedy, who represents District 13 in the county, and she said she hadn't been driving but had gone to pick up a minor who was at a friend's house, according to a police report.

Police wrote in the report her eyes appeared bloodshot and watery, and her speech was slurred.

The minor told police Reedy "took off driving through the neighborhood and would not stop," the affidavit said.

The minor reportedly jumped out of the car due to feeling unsafe and went to a friend's house, police said.

Authorities said a witness told police Reedy pulled into his yard, leaving ruts in the grass.

He said she then did a "burn out" in the street and sped through the neighborhood, according to the report.

Police spokesman Aric Mitchell wrote in a Thursday news release that Reedy turned herself in to the Sebastian County sheriff's office on Wednesday for a warrant originating with the department.

Reedy was released from the Sebastian County jail on a $1,000 signature bond about an hour after her arrest, an online jail roster shows.

Reedy, 60, didn't return messages for comment.

Sebastian County Judge David Hudson said he was aware of the incident and couldn't comment. He said more, including how the charges could affect Reedy's position, will be clearer as the case progresses.

Rick Wade, a partner in the law firm Daily and Woods serving as the acting city prosecutor, said Reedy is scheduled for arraignment June 9. Second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor is a class A misdemeanor.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his appointment of Reedy to the Sebastian County District 13 position Dec. 16. The appointment is due to expire at the end of this year. She replaced her husband Rick Reedy, who died Nov. 10 at age 61.

State Desk on 06/01/2020