Gas, flash bangs deployed to disperse demonstrators at Capitol

State police in riot gear deployed gas and noise-making devices to disperse a crowd near the state Capitol in Little Rock around midnight Sunday.

In addition, the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported that eastbound Interstate 630 at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive had closed shortly after midnight because of protesters. As of 1 a.m. Monday, it was reported reopened.

At 11:56 p.m., the Little Rock Police Department tweeted, “There has been an ongoing peaceful protest at the Capitol, However, some protesters have started causing damage to property. Please avoid this area.”

Rounds of chemical agents and flash bangs started soon after. In addition, a couple of rounds of fireworks went off low to the ground, apparently set off by protesters.

Demonstrators remained in the Capitol complex for a short time, but most left after midnight as the volume of smoke grew.

At 12:30 a.m., Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler in an interview was unable to say if anyone had been taken into custody.

Sadler also could not say early Monday what specific chemical agents were used, saying it would have to wait until commanders could do an accounting when the incident was over and the area around the Capitol was secure.

11:45 p.m.: Demonstrators remain near Capitol late Sunday, target windows

A group of demonstrators caused a small commotion in Little Rock late Sunday when they appeared to be trying to smash through the windows on the ground floor entrance of the Winthrop Rockefeller Building across from the Capitol.

Several cars were seen drag-racing down Capitol Avenue.

The Winthrop Rockefeller Building was constructed in 1954. It was named for Rockefeller, who was governor from 1967-71. Rockefeller lived in the building's penthouse during his first few months in office while the Governor's Mansion was undergoing renovations, according to state officials.

The state purchased the building in 1999. The penthouse is now the home of Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch's office, according to an ASU System official.

11:15 p.m.: Protesters remain at Capitol

﻿A sizable group of protesters was still standing and holding signs in the street at the east side of the state Capitol around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

No police were visible on foot from the vantage point of the demonstrators. There were no windows shattered, unlike the night before.

Leaders passed a megaphone between them to communicate to the larger group.

10:15 p.m.: Protesters return to state Capitol

﻿Dozens of protesters convened again at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Sunday evening.

Police appeared to be keeping their distance from the group of demonstrators at the base of the Capitol steps.

8:24 p.m.: Little Rock protests move to police substation, City Hall

Dozens of demonstrators in Little Rock on Sunday protested the police killing of George Floyd outside of the 12th Street Station of the Little Rock Police Department and, later, on the steps and sidewalk outside of Little Rock City Hall.

It was the second night of protests in Little Rock.

During a peaceful but impassioned rally at the substation located at 3999 W. 12th St., demonstrators held "Black Lives Matter" signs, chanted "I can't breathe," and marched around the block. At times, demonstrators approached uniformed Little Rock police officers, who were standing next to their police vehicles to block off the road to oncoming traffic. Some protesters questioned the officers about race and policing. Although the exchanges could be heated, they usually ended with demonstrators offering an extended hand or a hug.

"Real quick, I can speak for the majority of the country's police officers," one male Little Rock police officer told the crowd. "We are just as pissed off as y'all are about what happened, because they make us look bad."

When asked in an interview why she went to the police substation on Sunday, Jacqueline Johnson said, "I am just sick and tired of being sick and tired. I mean, we should have some justice."

Johnson, a 56-year-old resident of Little Rock, said her family members "shouldn't be scared to ride down the street and get pulled over."

Outside of City Hall, Thaddeus Hamilton, 42, said, "You know, I could be next."

"My oldest brother could be next. My nephew could be next. My son could be next," he added.