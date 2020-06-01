Sections
Mosaic Templars center reopens

by Sean Clancy | Today at 1:58 a.m. | Updated June 1, 2020 at 1:58 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption The original pediment was salvaged after the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center burned during removations in 2005. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center closed March 20 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic but reopened on May 26.

Current hours are limited to 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and admission is free. There are new guidelines for visitors as a result of the pandemic.

◼️ Adults and children older than 10 must wear masks. (Disposable masks are available.) If you refuse to wear a mask, you will be asked to leave the museum.

◼️ Visitors or family groups should stay at least 6 feet apart.

◼️ Guided tours and group tours are not available.

◼️ Elevators should only carry one family group or individual at a time.

◼️ Hand sanitizer is provided and should be used upon entering the museum.

◼️ The museum is cleaned on a regular schedule throughout the day.

