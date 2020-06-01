Mystery solved for the week of May 25

Mystery plants week of May 25, 2020

I am quite impressed with the plant knowledge of Arkansas gardeners! The first plant this week stumped everyone. I got this picture for an ID from a friend. His friend found it in her new garden in New Orleans. It took me a while to find it too, but finally I did.

May 26 - Eomecom chionantha,

commonly called snow poppy, is a rhizomatous perennial in the poppy family that is native to moist forested areas and riverbanks in eastern China. It is related to the bloodroots of North America (Sanguinaria), and is sometimes commonly called Asian bloodroot or Chinese bloodroot in part because its rhizomes ooze orange-red sap when bruised or cut. Easily grown in moist, humusy, well-drained soils in full sun to part shade. Best in part shade. Will spread somewhat invasively by rhizomes in some climates. Winter hardy to USDA Zone 6 where it should be planted in a protected location.

May 27 – Hardy alstroemeria or parrot flower – Alstroemeria psittancina is a wonderful perennial.



The flowers are not quite as showy as the alstroemeria (Peruvian lilies they sell in the store)

but much tougher. Plant breeders are working on some of the showier alstroemerias for the garden. I have grown a couple, but they are a short-lived perennial for the garden. The one I loved best was Rock and Roll—can you see why?!

It lasted for 3 years before it gave up the ghost. My hardy ones are growing in partial shade and spreading a bit.

Others say they have them in full sun. Mine are quite drought tolerant, but that could change with more sunlight.



May 29 – Distylium is a rather new evergreen shrub for the landscape.

It is related to our native witch hazel, but this plant is native to Asia. There are two varieties in these pictures – Cinnamon Girl

and Coppertone,

but many more options are available. The new foliage can be a variety of shades of green, blue or coppery color. Mature size varies greatly by variety. The smallest ones will grow 3-4 feet tall, while Linebacker

can grow up to 8-10 feet tall. The plant could be a substitute for boxwood or holly and is disease resistant and drought tolerant. It will take full sun to partial shade. It does produce small red flowers in the winter, but it is grown for its foliage.



May 30 – Graptophyllum pictum commonly called Caricature plant

is a tropical plant grown as an annual in Arkansas. In its native New Guinea, it is a shrub, growing up to 10 feet tall. Several varieties are available. The one in the picture I would say is Tri-color, but some have more white or yellow in the variegated pattern,

while one is almost a solid chocolate color.

It will take full sun but it needs a lot of water. They grew it at Garvan Gardens in the shade and it did well. Deer supposedly love this plant, so beware.

