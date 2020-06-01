Pope Francis delivers his blessing from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, May 31, 2020. Francis celebrated a Pentecost Mass in St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday, albeit without members of the public in attendance. He will then went to his studio window to recite his blessing at noon to the crowds below. The Vatican says police will ensure the faithful gathered in the piazza keep an appropriate distance apart. (Vatican News via AP)

• Pope Francis is cautioning against pessimism as many people emerge from coronavirus lockdowns to lament that nothing will ever be the same. During Mass in St. Peter's Basilica to mark Pentecost Sunday, Francis noted a tendency to say "nothing will return as before." That kind of thinking, Francis said, guarantees that "the one thing that certainly does not return is hope." He took to task his own church for its fragmentation, saying it must pull together. "The world sees conservatives and progressives" but instead all are "children of God," he said, telling the faithful to focus on what unites them. "In this pandemic, how wrong narcissism is," Francis said, lamenting "the tendency to think only of our needs, to be indifferent to those of others, and to not admit our own frailties and mistakes." The pope said, "At this moment, in the great effort of beginning anew, how damaging is pessimism, the tendency to see everything in the worst light and to keep saying that nothing will return as before! When someone thinks this way, the one thing that certainly does not return is hope." Francis encouraged prayers for those who must make "complex and pressing decisions," which he said should be focused on investing in "health, employment and the elimination of inequalities and poverty."

Photo by Invision

CORRECTS DATE OF EP RELEASE TO THURSDAY MAY 28 - FILE - This Nov. 14, 2019 file photo shows host Ricky Martin at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. Martin released an EP Thursday, May 28, called "Pausa." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

• Singer Ricky Martin said he felt anxiety for the first time in his life during the coronavirus pandemic. From his home in Los Angeles, where he worked with his foundation to get protective gear and food to hospitals and people in Puerto Rico and beyond, he followed the pandemic news and tried to hide his distress from his family. "I had never suffered from anxiety, and I left home when I was 12 [to join boy-band Menudo]. I have seen things, I have lived, but this is a new level, this is a new monster and to top it all, it is invisible," Martin told The Associated Press in a recent interview via Zoom. "I spent two weeks with a poker face so my family wouldn't be affected, but finally I was able to raise my head and say 'eh, something very good has to come out of this, get creative.' And I started making music and it was my medicine, honestly, because I really felt like I was gasping for air," he said. The result is Pausa, a surprise EP "with a lot of introspection" released Thursday, featuring four new songs and collaborations with other artists that evoke romance, and at times, sadness. It is the first part of a bigger project that will follow with Play -- hence his use of the hashtag #PausaPlay in social media. The initial idea was to release a whole album that he had previously been working on for months, but Martin felt that the rhythms were not the most appropriate for the moment.

A Section on 06/01/2020