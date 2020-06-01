In The News

Anne Soupa, 73, a French Catholic writer and lay activist, has declared her candidacy for the archbishopric of Lyon — the most senior in the French Catholic Church — putting herself forward to be the first female archbishop in the Catholic Church.

Dana Simas, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said multiple employees have been suspended pending an investigation after the agency learned of “abhorrent comments” made on social media about the death of George Floyd.

Thomas Cooper, a West Virginia postal carrier, has been charged with attempted election fraud after eight mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots had their party affiliations altered, including five from Democrat to Republican, federal prosecutors said.

Lawrence Revell, the police chief of Tallahassee, Fla., said Tony McDade, a transgender black man who was a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a man who lived in the same apartment complex as McDade, was shot and killed by a police officer after McDade pointed a gun at the officer.

George Grace Sr., the former mayor of St. Gabriel, La., who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2012 after he was caught in an FBI sting operation involving bribery and a phony garbage-can cleaning venture, was released from prison, according to his attorney.

Amanda Moberly, 34, of Semmes, Ala., was arrested in the shooting death of her boyfriend, Steven McManus, after Mobile County sheriff’s office Capt. Paul Birch said the crime scene “really didn’t match up” to what Moberly had described during a 911 call.

Jock Palfreeman, a 33-year-old Australian man who was released after serving 11 years of a 20-year prison sentence for fatally stabbing a Bulgarian student during a 2007 brawl, was free to return home after Bulgaria’s Supreme Court of Cassation refused to revoke his parole.

Tyler Judson, a Tulane University football player, was arrested on battery charges and dismissed from the university’s football program after a fight at a Zachary, La., Waffle House that ended with a teenage girl’s hospitalization, authorities said.

Hal Marx, the mayor of Petal, Miss., said his tweets about the death of George Floyd “were made in haste and not well-thought out or expressed,” but he said he won’t step down, despite calls for his resignation from protesters and the city’s Board of Aldermen.