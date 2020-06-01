100 years ago

June 1, 1920

• A bullet fired from a revolver by H.P. Marsh, 918 High street, early last night entered St. Vincent's infirmary, but no one was injured. The bullet passed through an open window on the second floor of the annex. After striking the wall it fell to the floor, where it was found. No one was in the room at the time. Patrolman Ives and Patrol Driver Haynie hurried to the scene and conducted an investigation. Marsh told them a cat had been robbing his chicken house. He waited for it last night and fired two shots at it.

50 years ago

June 1, 1970

HARRISON -- Two persons escaped serious injury Sunday when a window fell out of a twin-engine plane, causing the pilot to lose control and crash near here. Martin L. Wakefield, 46, of Aston, Ala., said he refueled at Harrison and shortly after taking off again a window "just popped out" of the cabin. The plane crashed in a field and caught fire. Wakefield and his daughter, Susan, 18, climbed out the window.

25 years ago

June 1, 1995

• Diane Fancher wasn't satisfied with the 5-year-old ending of her eighth-grade students' history book. So she had her students rewrite it. That ending turned out to be quite a beginning. The publishing company sent a representative to the school to look at the result, and he decided to take parts of it back to his Irving, Texas, office to help shape the next edition. Sixty-eight gifted students at Fuller Junior High School spent four months updating the book, which ended with the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1990. Students used magazines, newspapers, computers and the Internet to find information on events they wanted to include in the new last chapter. They covered events ranging from the 1992 presidential election to the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City in April.

10 years ago

June 1, 2010

BENTONVILLE -- Ben Nichols began planning for a collegiate career at the United States Military Academy at West Point in the fourth grade. "That's when I first knew where I wanted to go," Nichols said. "It's been my life goal." So when Nichols, along with three other recent Bentonville High School graduates, received a letter of assurance from the nation's oldest military service academy, the moment felt like the realization of a young lifetime's worth of preparation.

