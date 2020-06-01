Silver Dollar City to reopen: Mid-June dates set for theme park, Branson Belle, White Water

Opening with Silver Dollar City is the all-new Rivertown Smokehouse as well as the new Cinnamon Bread Bakery. Mystic River Falls river raft ride opens later this summer. (Courtesy Image)

It took "much preparation, numerous operational changes and added health and safety measures for guests and employees," but Silver Dollar City is ready to open for the 2020 season. Season pass holders will be the only guests on June 13-14, with a general opening on June 15.

According to Brad Thomas, president and general manager of the Branson, Mo., theme park, daily park capacity will be limited, and reservations for both season pass holders and day trip guests will be required. Visitors will also checked for elevated temperatures, and everyone ages 3 and older will be required to wear a mask.

Affiliated Branson attractions will also open mid-June. White Water, a 13-acre water park, will open June 15-16 for season pass holders only and June 17 for general admission.

"White Water will have similar guidelines as those put in place for Silver Dollar City, including a contactless temperature scan prior to entry, reduced daily capacity limits, capacity adjustments for rides and restaurants and a requirement to wear a mask or face covering," according to company spokeswoman Lisa Rau.

The Showboat Branson Belle will open June 20.

"Reservations are encouraged, but walk-up purchases are allowed," Rau said. "Showboat Branson Belle will also follow guidelines to include a contactless temperature scan prior to entry, reduced seating capacity and a requirement to wear a mask face or face covering except while eating."

"'Creating memories worth repeating' is our mission," Thomas said. "Families are facing many challenges today, and we are excited to welcome them to create new and exciting memories."

Further information on all safety and operational changes is available at www.SilverDollarCity.com/playsafe. Reservations can be made at www.SilverDollarCity.com/reservations and on the mobile app. Additional details and a "how-to" video are posted in both locations to assist guests with the new process, Rau said.

NAN What's Up on 06/02/2020