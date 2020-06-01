... meal where guests serve themselves.
... domed building made of snow or ice.
... humorous poem with five lines.
... rubber shoes worn over ordinary shoes to protect them.
... painting in which inanimate objects such as flowers are depicted.
... wire kitchen utensil used for beating food by hand.
... shot glass that holds a single swallow of liquor.
... road for local traffic that runs parallel to an expressway.
... umbrella designed to provide protection from the sun.
ANSWERS
Buffet
Igloo
Limerick
Galoshes
Still life
Whisk
Jigger
Service road
Parasol
ActiveStyle on 06/01/2020
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Types
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.