Target, CVS shutting down some stores Trump postpones Group of 7 meeting Texas Democrats take convention online New Orleans' Audubon Zoo to reopen

Darren Adkins celebrates with Highland High School Principal Chad Carpenter on Sunday after receiving his diploma. The Mor- row County, Ohio, school held a “hybrid” graduation, in which the student crosses the stage with only his family in attendance. (AP/Mount Vernon News/Joshua Morrison)

Target, CVS shutting down some stores

Target and CVS said Sunday that they are temporarily closing certain locations, including some that were damaged during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Target said it has closed six stores for an extended period. It hopes to reopen its Lake Street store in Minneapolis by the end of this year. The store was near the place where Floyd was killed and it was heavily damaged during last week's protests. Another store in Minneapolis remains closed, along with stores in Oakland, Calif.; Atlanta; Philadelphia, and Chicago.

Target said it temporarily closed or adjusted hours at more than 200 stores over the weekend, but most were scheduled to reopen Sunday or today.

CVS didn't say how many stores it closed, but it said the shuttered locations are in more than 20 states and the District of Columbia. A spokeswoman for the company said pharmacies at closed stores will reroute customers to a nearby CVS so they can get prescriptions filled.

Trump postpones Group of 7 meeting

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE -- President Donald Trump said Saturday that he will postpone until the fall a meeting of Group of 7 nations he had planned to hold this month at the White House despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And he said he plans to invite Russia, Australia, South Korea and India as he again advocated for the group's expansion.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he returned to Washington from Florida that he feels the current makeup of the group is "very outdated" and doesn't properly represent "what's going on in the world."

He said he had not yet set a new date for the meeting, but thought the gathering could take place in September, around the time of the annual meeting of the United Nations in New York, or perhaps after the U.S. election in November.

Alyssa Farah, White House director of strategic communications, said that Trump wanted to bring in some of the country's traditional allies and those impacted by the coronavirus to discuss the future of China.

The surprise announcement came after German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office said Saturday that she would not attend the meeting unless the course of the coronavirus spread had changed by then.

The leaders of the world's major economies were scheduled to meet this month in the U.S. at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland, but the coronavirus outbreak hobbled those plans. Trump announced in March he was canceling the summit because of the pandemic and that the leaders would confer by videoconference instead. But Trump then switched course, saying a week ago that he was again planning to host an in-person meeting.

Texas Democrats take convention online

AUSTIN, Texas -- Democrats will try their first large-scale virtual convention starting today in Texas as plans for a traditional national convention this summer remain unsettled because of the coronavirus.

Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., are among the scheduled speakers in Texas. Democrats in Minnesota had also planned on holding their state convention online this weekend but postponed amid unrest over the death of George Floyd.

Texas Democrats scrapped plans for an in-person convention in San Antonio because of the pandemic. Regardless, they hope the virtual gathering will serve as a springboard toward November, when Democrats have a rare shot at reclaiming power in Texas. Big gains in 2018 have put them within nine seats of flipping the Texas House for the first time in two decades.

The two Democrats in a July primary runoff to challenge Republican Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas -- Air Force veteran M.J. Hegar and state Sen. Royce West -- will also debate Saturday.

The Democratic National Convention has been delayed from July until August but officials are open to the idea of it unfolding virtually.

Meanwhile, Texas Republicans are still planning to hold their state convention in-person in July.

New Orleans' Audubon Zoo to reopen

NEW ORLEANS -- The Audubon Zoo plans to reopen on Wednesday with special guidelines in place designed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the guidelines announced by the zoo Friday, it will open at 25% capacity and reservations will be required in order to keep numbers low and assist in keeping visitors spread out.

"We look forward to reconnecting the community with the animals in our care," Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman said in a statement. "While our doors were closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Audubon's dedicated staff continued to provide outstanding care for our animals and parks."

Dave Evans picks up garbage Saturday during Green Up Day in Dummerston, Vt. The cleanup event had been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP/The Brattleboro Reformer/Kristopher Radder)

The zoo said in a news release that it had consulted with other zoo and aquarium officials around the country and with experts at other museums and attractions in Louisiana to come up with its reopening plan.

Reservations will be available online starting today.

