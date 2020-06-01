Threatt's challenge begins at LR Southwest

Chris Threatt (right), a former Little Rock McClellan coach, was hired as the new coach at Little Rock Southwest, which is combining students from McClellan, Hall and Fair. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

The Little Rock School District didn't have to look far when it tabbed Chris Threatt to lead the Southwest boys basketball program a few weeks ago.

The Georgia native helped return Little Rock McClellan to prominence when he took over that program in 2002, and he's hoping to do the same at a sparkling new school located approximately 2 miles away.

"It's a unique situation," said Threatt, who led the Lions to a pair of state championships during his 18-year tenure. "There had been talk of a new school for years, but this is kind of like the North Pulaski-Jacksonville merger from a few years ago. Sure there was some sadness that the school I've spent years at is closing. But at the same time, it's a new beginning and a new opportunity."

Southwest, which is combining students from McClellan, Little Rock Fair and Little Rock Hall, is the first high school built within the district in more than 50 years and will open up its doors in the fall, but Threatt will officially get a chance to engage with his players in person today for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic led to the suspension of high school sports in mid-March.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced March 21 that schools were allowed to resume athletic activities this morning, albeit with restrictions. In addition, the Arkansas Activities Association's dead period, which closed all high school athletic facilities and disallowed coaches and volunteers from participating in activities with student athletes, expired Saturday after having been in place since March 17.

That news paved the way for coaches statewide to hold sessions with any of their current or incoming players. Threatt's interaction will be limited because of the guidelines mandated by the governor and the Arkansas Department of Health. But for him, any person-to-person connection is better than nothing.

"One of the things about this covid-19 is that I haven't even met the kids from Fair yet or any others that perhaps may be coming to the school that live in the Southwest zone," he said. "A lot of what we'll be doing is conditioning because you still have to keep your social distancing and things of that nature. So there won't be a lot of contact-type of things going on.

"But the biggest thing will be to meet people and start developing a culture and establishing the Gryphon mentality that we want to have."

Changing mindsets has certainly been a point of emphasis for Threatt throughout his coaching career. The longtime educator began as an assistant at Little Rock Central in 1996 and helped lead the Tigers to a state title in 1999, their first since 1980. He then accepted a similar role at McClellan the following season before inheriting the head coaching reigns in 2002.

Prior to Threatt's arrival, the Lions, who regularly had to battle powers Central, Little Rock Parkview, Little Rock Central, North Little Rock and Conway as members of the state's highest classification, hadn't won a state championship since 1970. McClellan ended that drought in 2010 when it knocked off Wynne in the Class 5A final. The Lions added another crown five years later, but the 2019-20 season didn't go as well as Threatt would've liked.

McClellan lost seven games by eight points or less and finished 9-17.

The situation he's walking into at Southwest, though, is a bit different than what he's seen.

Threatt will have the task of getting players from three different schools to mesh together during a time where a global illness has hampered interactivity. However, there are some positives leaning in his favor.

Many of the kids who will be in the program are already familiar with one another through various means.

"I've heard people talking about the students possibly not getting along with each, but the students have always lived right next to each," Threatt said. "They've always played summer ball together. Rarely do kids on a high school team play with the exact same people that do when they play AAU. Generally speaking, you play with people from all over the city and state during the summertime.

"There's this thought that all of a sudden, when you bring these schools together, the kids can't coexist. They coexist at home and on the weekends all the time. And with the facilities, the kids have a show piece to really be proud of. The biggest thing will be to make sure everyone is given an equal opportunity because there's a more dense population to choose from when putting teams together."

Still, Threatt isn't oblivious to the cynicism that exists, especially as it pertains to academics.

"To me, your athletic teams are a microcosm of your academics, and when we've suffered academically, we've suffered athletically," he noted. "I think because kids in this area have struggled some academically at times, the perception is that the environment isn't always as positive. But I've been here for over 20 years, and these kids come from wonderful families and always play hard.

"The thing is, these kids are excited, and I'm not just talking about the athletes. I teach English, and the students I've had in my classes, they've been excited all year about the new school. They're proud because they know this school is for them."

On the court, Threatt isn't a stranger to challenges, and he admitted he's not worried about his players having to adjust to a higher classification.

"The goal is 10 feet everywhere," he noted. "Now I do believe that because of the population of your 6A schools, they have more students in the buildings. By pure per capita, often there are more talented players there. But keep in mind, Malik Monk came from Lepanto, Arkansas.

"It'll say Bentonville, but that's just simply where he finished up at. The thing about basketball is if you can play, you can play. As it relates to the 6A specifically, most if not all of those coaches have won state championships. But I think the same thing was true in just about every conference I've been in. Everywhere you go you're going to face quality coaches and players, and you want to face the best no matter what."

