UA says it will return students, faculty and staff to campus in phases

FAYETTEVILLE — A return to face-to-face classes this fall at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will involve a campus mask requirement and "several modes of instruction" to include students trading-off class attendance with one another, the university announced Monday.

A 24-page plan outlines a phased-in return to begin June 8 and culminate with all employees and students returning for the fall semester. In-person classes have been suspended since March because of the covid-19 pandemic.

"As promised, I’m pleased to report that we now have a plan for returning to on-site campus operational status – slowly and carefully over the summer, and, more importantly, in time to welcome students back in the fall," Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said in an email Monday to campus.

He said fall break is being eliminated and that "we may go to 100% remote instruction after the Thanksgiving break," but such a decision has not been made.

The document, titled "Guide to Returning to Campus," does not specify any procedures for widespread covid-19 testing of students, faculty and staff.

[DOCUMENT: University of Arkansas’s guide to returning to campus » arkansasonline.com/62guide/]

Employees planning to work on campus "are required to complete a certification that they have self-assessed that they are not exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms prior to coming to campus," the plan states.

Health and safety guidelines included in the plan refer to student self-assessments without giving details: "A certification process for students is being developed and will be communicated prior to the start of the fall semester," the plan states.

The document also gives a broad outline for changes to housing — including "social distancing plans for all residential facilities" and "minimizing common areas" — but refers to UA's housing department as outlining plans separately.

"This document is not a comprehensive listing of all the activities and plans being deployed across campus. Updates will be made to this guidance if required given the fluidity of the situation," states the guide.