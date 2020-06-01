Union Pacific train derails near downtown Little Rock

A Union Pacific train derailed in Little Rock Monday night as cars split from the front engine of the train and plowed into another track.

The train hit the rail head, bending part of the rail up into a structure and scattering metal bits at Union Station at W. Markham Street and Victory Street just before 9:30 p.m.

The derailment did not appear to have any connection to the downtown protests blocks north of the incident.

Union Pacific workers are investigating how the train was disconnected from the engine.