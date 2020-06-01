Unrest's questions add to clergy's virus burden

Protesters move along a highway, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK -- American religious leaders across faiths are grappling with the heavy burden of helping to heal two active traumas: rising civil unrest driven by the police killing of George Floyd and the coronavirus pandemic.

Christian, Jewish and Muslim leaders have raised their voices to condemn racial bias in the justice system while discouraging violence in response to the killing of Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck. Those words of solidarity, for many clergy, came as their worship routines remained upended by a virus that has forced them to rely on digital or outdoor gathering.

At Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, which has provided relief and medical help to demonstrators this week as protests roiled the city, associate pastor Angela Khabeb said the shared pain caused by Floyd's death was exposing the brutal double toll being exacted on people of color.

"There were other pandemics we didn't always talk about that faced black communities, indigenous, Latinx" before the virus outbreak, Khabeb said, citing "institutionalized racism" and poverty. "And then we layer on covid-19, which disproportionately affects black, indigenous, Latinx communities."

Khabeb acknowledged that she felt challenged by the task of tending to her congregation during the crisis when the latest police killing of a black American had caused "a crisis of my own that's very personal."

The Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached, said during Sunday's Livestream service that his virtual congregation needed to stay focused.

"Don't allow undisciplined provocateurs of hate who engage in looting or who tweet about shooting to hijack the high moral message," said Warnock, who is running for the U.S. Senate. "Stay on high moral ground and we will win."

Among the religious leaders in Minnesota organizing for spiritual care since Floyd's death was Bernard Hebda, the Catholic archbishop of the Twin Cities. Hebda held a Friday online prayer service "for racial justice and peace" alongside the Rev. Erich Rutten, the priest of a historic black parish in St. Paul. The Revs. Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton also traveled to Minneapolis on Thursday, with Jackson speaking at a local Baptist church.

Imam Asad Zaman, the Muslim American Society of Minnesota's executive director, outlined multiple law enforcement reform proposals in response to Floyd's death. Zaman noted in an op-ed this week that "the Qur'an teaches us that to save a single life is to save all of humanity."

But as the frustration sparked by Floyd's killing scorched dozens of other cities, religious denominations nationwide began speaking out to sympathize with the pain that brought protesters into the streets.

Seven senior members of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a statement calling racism "not a thing of the past or simply a throwaway political issue," adding: "While it is expected that we will plead for peaceful non-violent protests, and we certainly do, we also stand in passionate support of communities that are understandably outraged."

The National Association of Evangelicals rooted its call for racial equality in the Bible, while Southern Baptist leaders released a statement noting Biblical teachings against "injustice and the misuse of authority and force."

One pastor planning to reopen his church for in-person worship this week said the protests show communities have a strong need for religious institutions during a time of crisis.

"I think the church is essential, and I think people need church in America, and the church has got to stand against social injustice," said Danny Carroll of Water of Life Community Church in Fontana, Calif.

For the Rev. Jacqui Lewis, whose church plans to keep forgoing in-person worship, spiritual comfort and social organizing can happen just as effectively online. Lewis, senior minister at New York City's Middle Collegiate Church, urged other faith leaders to respond to Floyd's killing by taking their sympathy from words to actions.

"Grief is not enough. Prayer is not enough," Lewis said. "It's a baby, first step for denominations to decry the violence. The next step is, what will you do to make sure your congregations are not racist?"

This week's protests against racial injustice came as interfaith leaders prepared to mark a national day of mourning and lament today for those killed by the coronavirus, an effort backed by the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., part of an accompanying bipartisan congressional proposal for a civic moment of silence, said the effort to honor the dead would "show the best of what faith means in America."

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Giovanna Dell'Orto and Kate Brumback of The Associated Press.

