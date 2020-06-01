U.S. marshals shoot man in Fayetteville parking lot, authorities say

A car in the a parking lot at 3162 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Fayetteville where a suspect was shot while U.S. Marshals were attempting to serve an attempted murder warrant.

FAYETTEVILLE -- U.S. marshals shot a man Monday morning in his car in a parking lot off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy, Fayetteville police spokesman.

Police responded at 8:43 a.m. to a report of an officer-involved shooting.

Marshals were attempting to arrest a fugitive on an Arkansas attempted murder warrant in the parking lot near the Community Clinic at 3162 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Murphy said.

The suspect was in his vehicle and shots were fired, the spokesman said. The suspect was shot and taken by ambulance to a local medical facility, according to Murphy. No officers were hurt.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Arkansas State Police, FBI and Fayetteville police were all on the scene, Murphy said. It wasn't immediately known who would be the lead investigative agency.