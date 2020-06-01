Sections
Victim in Pulaski County slaying ID'd; suspect, 59, arrested, authorities say

by David Wilson | Today at 12:10 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption This photo provided by the Pulaski County sheriff's office shows Jimmy Bryant.

Authorities have released the name of the victim in a fatal shooting that happened Saturday in Pulaski County.

Deputies responded to the shooting call in the 6900 block of Lucky Drive and found the victim, 37-year-old Melvin Parham, the Pulaski County sheriff's office wrote in a Twitter post.

Jimmy Bryant, 59, was arrested shortly after the shooting, according to a separate post. Authorities said Bryant and Parham knew each other.

Bryant, who faces a first-degree murder charge, remained in the Pulaski County jail late Monday morning, according to an online jail roster. No bond had been set.

