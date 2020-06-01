Off the Wire

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Jones giving up UFC title

Jon “Bones” Jones tweeted Sunday that he’s giving up his UFC title in a pay dispute. “To the light-heavyweight title — veni, vidi, vici,” tweeted Jones, using the Latin phrase of “I came, I saw, I conquered,” attributed to Julius Caesar. Asked if was giving up his title, he tweeted “Yes.” When one of Jones’ 2.3 million Twitter followers suggested he was hurting himself more than the UFC, Jones replied: “I hurt myself every time I walk out there and take a punch to the head and not feel my pay is worth it anymore.” Jones, 32, had been eyeing a fight with heavyweight Francis Ngannou but said the UFC did not want to pay him enough. UFC President Dana White said the fighter wanted “crazy” money, citing demands of $15 million, $20 million and $30 million. “He can do whatever he wants to do. He can sit out, he can fight, he can whatever,” White said Saturday night after an event in Las Vegas. “Jon Jones can say whatever he wants publicly. It’s his God-given right here in America. He can say whatever he wants. And when he’s ready to come back and fight, he can.”

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Vanderbilt staffer passes away

Vanderbilt senior defensive analyst Osia Lewis died Sunday following a lengthy battle with cancer, the school announced. He was 57. Lewis also was a special consultant to Vanderbilt Coach Derek Mason. He joined the Commodores in 2016 as a senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach. Before coming to Vanderbilt, Lewis spent five years as a defensive line coach at San Diego State. Lewis spent the 2010 season as a coordinator in the World Football League in 2010. He also had assistant coaching stints at UTEP, New Mexico, Illinois, Oregon State and Western Oregon. Lewis was a standout linebacker at Oregon State from 1982-85.

Hall of Fame damaged

The College Football Hall of Fame is boarded up and assessing damage from a destructive night of protests in downtown Atlanta. The facility’s most valuable trophies and artifacts were moved to a secure facility in case additional trouble breaks out amid nationwide unrest over the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded to police that he could not breathe. Kimberly Beaudin, the hall’s chief executive officer, said the extensive glass facade of the nearly 95,000-square-foot building was shattered Friday night. Rioters also broke into the street-level gift shop, stole merchandise and left it “pretty trashed,” she added. But, other than some broken glass that fell into a large exhibition area shaped like a football field, the interior of the hall was not breached by the protesters. “All of it can repaired. All of it can be recovered. All of the merchandise can be replaced,” Beaudin told The Associated Press on Sunday. “We’re very thankful.” Previously located in South Bend, Ind., the Hall of Fame opened a new $68.5 million facility in Atlanta in 2014, taking a prime spot adjacent to the Georgia World Congress Center and right across the street from Centennial Olympic Park.

BOXING

World champion Cokes dies

Curtis Cokes, the Hall of Fame welterweight who became Dallas’ first world champion in 1966, has died. He was 82. Erwin “Sparky” Sparks, Cokes’ partner at the Home of Champions gym, told The Dallas Morning News that Cokes died Friday after a week in hospice. Cokes took the World Boxing Association welterweight title in 1966 belt with a unanimous decision over Manny Gonzalez in New Orleans and added the World Boxing Council crown three months later with a unanimous decision over Jean Josselin at Dallas’ Memorial Auditorium. Cokes lost the titles to Jose Napoles in 1969 at the Forum outside Los Angeles, and dropped a rematch soon after in Mexico City. Inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003, the 5-foot-8 Cokes fought 80 times from 1958 to 1972, finishing 62-14-4 with 30 knockouts. He later trained fighters at his gym. Cokes starred in basketball and baseball at Dallas’ Booker T. Washington High School.