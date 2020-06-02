2021 WR Jaedon Wilson commits to Arkansas

Jaedon Wilson, a class of 2021 wide receiver from DeSoto, Texas, has committed to play football at Arkansas.

Wilson (6-3, 173 pounds) listed a top 10 of Arkansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Utah, California, Oregon State, Louisville, UCLA, Indiana and Kansas on May 10. He took a visit to Arkansas in February.

More from WholeHogSports Arkansas' 2021 football commitments

As a junior, Wilson caught 28 passes for 520 yards and six touchdowns. ESPN rates him a 3-star recruit.

Wilson has connections to a couple of Arkansas assistant coaches, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and receivers coach Justin Stepp.

Donte Wilson, Jaedon’s older brother, was recruited by Briles at Baylor before signing with Ohio State in 2013. Former DeSoto receiver James Proche, who was drafted this year by the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, was coached at SMU by Stepp.

Wilson is the first receiver and eighth player to commit to Arkansas’ 2021 recruiting class. Verbal commitments are not binding.