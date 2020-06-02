Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

2021 WR Jaedon Wilson commits to Arkansas

by Matt Jones | Today at 2:07 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An Arkansas football helmet sits on the ground prior to a game between the Razorbacks and Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. ( Charlie Kaijo)

Jaedon Wilson, a class of 2021 wide receiver from DeSoto, Texas, has committed to play football at Arkansas.

Wilson (6-3, 173 pounds) listed a top 10 of Arkansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Utah, California, Oregon State, Louisville, UCLA, Indiana and Kansas on May 10. He took a visit to Arkansas in February.

More from WholeHogSports

Arkansas' 2021 football commitments

As a junior, Wilson caught 28 passes for 520 yards and six touchdowns. ESPN rates him a 3-star recruit.

Wilson has connections to a couple of Arkansas assistant coaches, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and receivers coach Justin Stepp.

Donte Wilson, Jaedon’s older brother, was recruited by Briles at Baylor before signing with Ohio State in 2013. Former DeSoto receiver James Proche, who was drafted this year by the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, was coached at SMU by Stepp.

Wilson is the first receiver and eighth player to commit to Arkansas’ 2021 recruiting class. Verbal commitments are not binding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT