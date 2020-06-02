Chapmond named Hot Springs' new police chief

Chris Chapmond, former assistant police chief of the Hot Springs Police Department, speaks at a retirement ceremony held in his honor on Aug. 17, 2018. - File photo by The Sentinel-Record

Hot Springs City Manager Bill Burrough named Chris Chapmond the city’s new police chief Monday.

Chapmond, a 22-year veteran of the department and its former assistant chief, emerged from a field of 30 candidates spanning more than a dozen states. He has headed the Bluffton, S.C., Police Department since July 2018.

Burrough said all three finalists would have been good chiefs, but Chapmond's familiarity with the department and city gave him an institutional knowledge other candidates lacked. He'll assume command July 1 with a salary in the range of $108,000 to $110,000, Burrough said.

"One of the things Chief Chapmond brings to the organization is he's already developed relationships within the community," Burrough said. "This isn't just a place or a job for him, this is his home. I know what kind of work ethic he has, and it's very strong. I think being the chief of police in another community has helped him grow. I think he's going to be a great police chief for the city of Hot Springs."

Burrough said Chapmond's hiring wasn't predetermined in advance of the national search that began after former Chief Jason Stachey announced his retirement in April, explaining that he and the panel he formed to guide his decision were committed to finding the best candidate.

"If that would be the case, I would've just picked up the phone and called him and asked if he was interested in the position and hired him without going through the process itself," Burrough said. "I think this has been a very transparent process.”

Stachey's retirement took effect Friday. Burrough said Capt. Billy Hrvatin will serve as interim chief.

The advisory panel comprised Civil Service Commission Chairman Sam Stathakis, Hot Springs School District Superintendent Stephanie Nehus, NAACP Chapter 6013 President Linda Franklin and Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort General Manager Wayne Smith.