COLUMNIST: Carried away

Viewers watching CNN early Friday saw correspondent Omar Jimenez taken into custody while he was filing a live report from the streets of Minneapolis.

Jimenez showed his credentials, told officers he was with CNN and live on air and offered to move his crew back if police thought they were in an area they were not supposed to be. Journalists do not have the right to go anywhere and everywhere in covering disturbances like the ones taking place in Minneapolis. But they do have the First Amendment right to be anywhere the public is allowed to go.

Jimenez said that as he was being led away from the street by police, he tried to have a "cordial" conversation with one of the officers. "I said, 'Hey man, if you don't want us to be that close, where should we be?'" Jimenez said. "We were under the impression that where we were was OK. He said, 'Look, I don't know, man. I'm just following orders.'"

CNN legal analyst Laura Coates highlighted the First Amendment issues also involved in the arrest of Jimenez. "To have the First Amendment rights curtailed in any way, let alone on camera, is what I would expect people to be also equally enraged over."

Editorial on 06/02/2020