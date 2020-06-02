EDITORIAL: Guest commentary

At times like these, when crowds seethe in the streets, demanding change--as crowds have done for at least three generations in this country--stopping traffic, putting themselves at risk for any number of harms, doing so because justice has been so long denied, few people among the protesters want to hear from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette writers about how justice hasn't been given a chance yet in Minnesota. And how it may take a year or more for any accused person to get to trial in this country. And how destroying a sandwich shop in downtown Little Rock isn't going to make the courts go one whit faster in Minneapolis.

So today we step aside for guest commentary. That perhaps the words of others might carry more weight, not just because of their responsibilities today, but because of their experiences yesterday. Which brings us to the best, and first, guest commentary, which will serve as today's lede:

"To the rioters here in Atlanta and across the country: I see you, and I hear you. I know your pain, your rage, your sense of despair and hopelessness. Justice has, indeed, been denied for far too long. Rioting, looting, and burning is not the way. Organize. Demonstrate. Sit-in. Stand-up. Vote. Be constructive, not destructive. History has proven time and again that non-violent, peaceful protest is the way to achieve the justice and equality that we all deserve."--U.S. Rep. John Lewis

"I think that there is a place in America for peaceful protest, and we know that peaceful protests have had a history of changing things in this country. But it has to be organized and it has to be for a purpose. And when you have violent eruptions like we've seen across America, then we lose sight of even what we are talking about. Yesterday, all we talked about was how our cities were erupting across America, but we weren't even talking about George Floyd and so many others who have been killed in this country."--Keisha Lance Bottoms, mayor of Atlanta

"I'm not in Atlanta, but if I were I would have been standing with our mayor. But there was nothing I could say better than what Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said last night! Please, please stop this violence! Looting is not the answer!"--actor Tyler Perry

"Last night was a very tough night in America. We need something to bring us together. We need empathy. We need to listen. And we need to care about each other. Even those we might disagree with. 'Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.' Romans 12:21 NIV."--former coach Tony Dungy

"We're sending a very clear message to people that they have a right to exercise their First Amendment rights, but not to destroy our city. So we saw a level of just destruction and mayhem among some that was maddening. Our crews are out right now cleaning up our city, and we are working with all of our law enforcement partners to ensure calm in our city."--Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington, D.C.

"We must not allow our creative protest to degenerate into physical violence. Again and again we must rise to the majestic heights of meeting physical force with soul force."--Bernice King, quoting her father

These thoughts wouldn't be complete without this reaction, from somebody you might have heard about. His words should be read aloud often, lest we feel too comfortable tsk-tsking the protesters in the streets tonight:

"It's natural to wish for life 'to just get back to normal' as a pandemic and economic crisis upend everything around us. But we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly 'normal'--whether it's while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park.

"This shouldn't be normal in 2020 America. It can't be normal. If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better.

"It will fall mainly on the officials of Minnesota to ensure that the circumstances surrounding George Floyd's death are investigated thoroughly and that justice is ultimately done. But it falls on all of us, regardless of our race or station--including the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day--to work together to create a 'new normal' in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts."

--Barack Obama

