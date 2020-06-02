4 arrested after Monday protests in Little Rock, police say

Arkansas State Police arrested four people from the overnight protests Monday in Little Rock, according to the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

Hundreds of protesters peacefully demonstrated in front of the state Capitol for the third night in response to the recent death of George Floyd, a Minnesota black man who died in police custody, before state police used pepper spray and shot rubber bullets into the crowd.

Bryan Brown, 53, of North Little Rock is facing seven misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence.

State troopers near the Capitol saw Brown, a white man, driving north on 6th Street during the “violent protests,” when they ordered him to stop and roll down his window, according to an arrest report. He had bloodshot and watery eyes and smelled of intoxicants, the arresting officer said.

Police ordered him to exit the vehicle, and when Brown refused, the arresting officer grabbed him and forced him onto the ground, according to the report. He was arrested at 11:07 p.m.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Monday implemented a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. due, in part, to concerns of coronavirus cases rising from large crowd gatherings. In a news release, Scott also warned of antagonists posing as protesters with the intent of being violent so they could harm those peacefully "exercising their First Amendment rights."

State troopers also arrested two men for disorderly conduct in front of the Capitol around 11 p.m, according to two separate police reports. Alexander Dodson, 37, of England is a black man and Austin Ebner, 31, of Searcy is white. No police testimony was given.

A spokesman with the Arkansas State Police did not immediately verify if the four people arrested were affiliated with the protesters or the antagonists the mayor warned against.

Sean Williams, 30, of Little Rock is facing two felony charges of breaking or entering and fleeing a vehicle.

State troopers saw Williams, a white male, breaking into an ATM at Arvest Bank on Broadway Street following the protest, according to the report. Williams fled from the scene in his truck and law enforcement pursued him going west on I-630, before he “wrecked into Baptist Hospital” and attempted to flee on foot, police said.

He was arrested at the hospital at 11:25 p.m. The four men were booked at the Pulaski County jail.