Hong Kong mixed on U.S.' threat

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong officials reacted with a mix of anxiety, resignation and defiance to President Donald Trump's announcement that the United States would end its special relationship with the city, reflecting the semiautonomous territory's deep political divide over its relationship with mainland China.

Trump's move, which could imperil the city's status as a global financial hub, took aim at Beijing's new national security rules over Hong Kong, as well as fast-deteriorating relations between the United States and China. And the responses it garnered split along familiar lines.

While Chinese officials have been quiet so far on the move, pro-Beijing politicians in Hong Kong on Saturday echoed their recent criticism of the United States for intervening in what they called China's internal affairs. They said the city would withstand the blow, in part by leaning on its stronger ties with the mainland.

Some pro-democracy supporters welcomed the announcement, saying it would punish China for national security rules that threaten to strip away some of Hong Kong's autonomy.

Others worried that ending the special relationship with the United States would layer economic suffering on top of a protracted political crisis. Their fear is that Hong Kong has become collateral damage in a fast-escalating rivalry between two superpowers.

"This looks like a new Cold War, and Hong Kong is being made a new Berlin," said Claudia Mo, a lawmaker in the city's pro-democracy camp. "We are caught right in the middle of it."

Hong Kong's status as a financial capital has long hinged on its differences from the mainland, namely its guarantee of civil liberties and rule of law. Many global companies use Hong Kong as their gateway to Asian markets.

But the turbulent political protests of last year, followed by the coronavirus pandemic, have hobbled the city's once-bustling economy, and any U.S. move could exacerbate the damage.

Details of Trump's plan remain scant, but the president said Friday that the United States would subject Hong Kong to many of the same restrictions as mainland China, especially on trade and law enforcement.

Officials in Hong Kong and China would also be sanctioned over the decision to impose national security laws. World leaders in the West and elsewhere have decried that move as a violation of the high degree of autonomy that China promised to the city in 1997, when Britain returned the former colony to its rule.

Hong Kong's government, which is backed by Beijing, played down the threat.

In a statement Saturday evening, an unnamed spokesperson said the government was "not unduly worried," as it would rely on the "unique advantages brought about by the continuous opening up of the mainland economy."

Sanctions were not justified, the statement said, and "will lead to a breakdown of the mutually beneficial Hong Kong-U.S. relationship built up over the years and only hurt local and U.S. businesses in Hong Kong and the people working for them."

Earlier Saturday, Teresa Cheng, the secretary for justice, told reporters that it was "completely false and wrong" to claim that the city was no longer distinct from China.

Intervening in China's right to impose security laws on its own territory amounted to "coercion," she told reporters Saturday, echoing an argument made by top Chinese officials in recent days.

Regina Ip, a pro-Beijing member of the Hong Kong legislature, suggested that the United States was bluffing and would not drastically curtail the city's economic standing. While revoking Hong Kong's special status could dent the territory's reputation, the United States also has significant commercial interests in Hong Kong, she noted.

"There are 85,000 American citizens in Hong Kong who have been living here happily," she said in an interview. "I don't think the U.S. would easily punish Hong Kong to rock the boat."

The reaction among Hong Kong's pro-democracy politicians, who have been demoralized by China's security push, was more mixed.

Dennis Kwok, a pro-democracy lawmaker, said Trump's decision would significantly damage the local economy. But he said it was the "natural consequence" of Beijing's tightening grip on the city.

Given the Chinese authorities' refusal to heed international warnings, Kwok said, "there's nothing the world can do but to call them out."

Some protesters, especially younger or more aggressive ones, cheered the U.S. declaration, embracing it as a fulfillment of a protest philosophy, "If we burn, you burn with us" -- meaning that if Hong Kong is brought down, China will be, too.

