Happy birthday: Your cosmic birthday gift is a heap of charm that you'll apply to creating your own mutual-attraction society. The ones you find interesting will respond in kind, and you'll inform and help one another.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): What's the difference between a flaw and a feature? Attitude. It's all how you spin it, frame it, give it context, dress it up, light it, salt it, garnish it ... . So go on. You'll be brilliant.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Animals are experts at being who they are unapologetically, and we can use them as aspirational models today. Shame is unnecessary. Simply own the fact that you're doing your best.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your finger just happens to be on the pulse of what's cool. The more impressive you are, the less you care about impressing anyone. People will envy your style anyway, though.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your first instinct may be to proceed as though your heart is fragile and in need of protection. Then again, your heart may surprise you with a strength and resilience that only emerges when tested.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll do things that make you feel insecure, and what's even more remarkable is that you'll do this on purpose. To build character, strength and solidity requires that you find where the weaknesses are and shake things up.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Like an expert poker player who is wise to the fine art of bluffing, you detect untruths, which gives you an edge. There may be an advantage to going along with the ruse for a while.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): People know what to do with people who appear to think and behave in familiar ways. So conformity makes people comfortable. For you, there's quite a lot that takes priority over other people's comfort.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The story of the world begins with a word. So does the story of you, the tale of today, the one about the future. Words are the beginning. Nothing becomes something as soon as you start talking about it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You don't want the kind of friends you have to try too hard with. You'll experiment to find just the right way to let people know who you are, where you've been and what you want.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): People say they're doing nothing when, of course, that's impossible. They're doing nothing worth mentioning, maybe, and what you choose to mention or omit will be the secret to your brilliant charm.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There are so many deep layers and implications to the state of mind called boredom that some neuroscientists have begun to specialize in boredom and study it exclusively. Your boredom will be a kind of passageway today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): In order to do a good job, you'll have to manage your feelings and responses. This emotional labor is the hardest part of a job or relationship and should not be given away for free.

