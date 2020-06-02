• Doug Hurley, one of the two astronauts launched by SpaceX, declared victory for the company over Boeing in a cosmic "capture-the-flag" game as he claimed a small U.S. flag left behind at the International Space Station nearly a decade ago by the last crew to launch from U.S. soil.

• Chiara de Blasio, 25, daughter of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, was among the hundreds of protesters arrested in the city during weekend demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd, according to a report posted on social media by a city police union.

• Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman in Affton, Mo., said at least six vehicles and 10 people were involved in the theft of 32 semi-automatic handguns and two rifles from a pawnshop, with no arrests made.

• Van Johnson, the mayor of Savannah, Ga., said the city will remain the owner of a historic building next door to City Hall that was once used by city workers, after plans fell through to sell the property for $7 million to a Texas-based developer.

• Michael Punke, the author of The Revenant, a historical novel adapted into an Oscar-winning movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, will release Ridgeline, his first new work of fiction in nearly 20 years, in 2021, his publisher announced.

• Shannon Marlowe, 35, of Fort Worth and Yuniel Sanchez, 36, of Grand Prairie, Texas, who both pleaded guilty to using stolen credit card numbers to buy nearly $25,000 in goods from stores in Iowa and Minnesota, were each sentenced to five years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Shuly Rubin Schwartz, an educator and expert on Jewish American history, has been named the eighth chancellor of the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York City, becoming the first woman to hold the post in the institution's 134-year history.

• Nikolai Statkevich, a leading Belarus opposition politician who served six years in prison for his involvement in protests after the 2010 election, has been handed a 15-day jail term for taking part in a protest against President Alexander Lukashenko's reelection bid, rights activists said.

• Eran Arie, a curator at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, called it "revolutionary" after archaeologists said they found cannabis residue on artifacts from an eighth-century temple in southern Israel, calling it the "first time we see psychoactive substances in Judahite religion."

