Jacksonville early voting begins today

The early voting period begins today for a special election to determine who will serve a vacancy on the Jacksonville City Council.

Candidates running for the Ward 1, Position 1 seat are Michael Dietz, Jeff Elmore and Pat Thomas. Jacksonville City Council member Kenny Elliott retired, effective Dec. 31. The term will expire Dec. 31, 2022.

Voters can go to the Jacksonville Community Center today-Friday and on June 8, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., for early voting. The Center is at 5 Municipal Drive in Jacksonville.

The special election day is June 9 and voting will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. only at the Center. Bryan Poe, the Pulaski County elections director, has said the move to restrict voting to one site was the right move from a "health, safety and business standpoint."

Officials set the June 9 election date after postponing the originally scheduled special election of April 14 because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Each ballot area will be wiped down with a bleach-based cleaner after every vote is cast. Additionally, everyone will have his or her own pen to mark paper ballots, Poe has said.

City officials said they predict that between 1,500 and 1,800 voters will participate in the special election.

