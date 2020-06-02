We need justice now

American anthropologist Clifford Geertz wrote that "Man is an animal suspended in webs of significance he himself has spun." Those webs comprise the values that define, absorb and suspend individuals in a moral universe ... as a family, as a community, as a nation, as humanity. The current administration under Donald Trump has chosen to dissolve the country's broader collective webs in favor of narrower national, racial, class, sectarian and individual webs, with the result that "America the Beautiful"--the social order of life, liberty and justice for all--is unraveling.

The killing of George Floyd by an officer of the law, witnessed by three other officers, reflects the extent of the country's moral rot. Martin Luther King believed love would inevitably lead to justice because man is inherently good--a noble sentiment to be admired. Malcolm X demanded justice now and wasn't inclined to wait. Today's America has become incomprehensible ... hardly a country in its present disarray to which one would pledge allegiance. Justice now!

DAVID SIXBEY

Flippin

President in wartime

On Memorial Day, the month of the 75th anniversary of V-E Day, I thought of Trump's fantasy of being a "wartime president."

Imagine where we'd be if there were a war, Trump blowing kisses and writing "love letters" to our nuclear-armed enemies, alienating our allies and friends, undercutting loyal patriotic professional expertise, unable to express empathy for our joint sacrifice, spending his days live-tweeting cable TV, confusing the fate of the country with his ratings, flip-flopping almost daily with no sense of strategy, claiming every success as his own while always passing the buck, his neediness and narcissism on full display, with no sense of the democratic values that have truly have made America great for the last 244 years.

Will he respect the Constitution this fall? At this point it's a fair question.

CHAIM GOODMAN-STRAUSS

Fayetteville

Students find niche

Kudos to John Brummett for his column, "High school days are gone," and his experiences at McClellan High School. Like him, I was also a '68-'71 high school student, although mine was at North Little Rock High School, not McClellan. However, our experiences are very similar: I was just another average student who found my niche in an activity that I could participate in. In my case, this was the band program, and, like John, it eventually led me to employment as a band director in later years.

It is important for all students to find an activity in high school that gets them involved and allows them to grow creatively. Education is more than just academics. There are many choices--athletics, music, art, journalism, career and technical courses, theater, etc. High school educators should endeavor to encourage their students to be a part of something that they will enjoy. Who knows? It may lead to a lifetime career.

DON McGOHAN

Casa

Doesn't have power

First, I am not a fan of our current president, but neither am I a fan of any Democratic candidates from the past couple of decades. I understand that under Mr. Trump, our economy is growing, but what damage has he done to the rest of our society and our standing in the international arena? I also have not seen a lot to be proud of in the legislative body for many years.

That said, Mr. Trump is president of the United States of America, not emperor of the United States. He has no authority to order that Facebook and other such platforms do or not do anything. The only such platform he has any right or authority to censor is his own Twitter posts, as well as his speeches and press conferences, which are replete with intentionally misleading statements and "facts."

Mr. Trump's "order" to basically censor Facebook and other open forums is a blatant violation of the First Amendment, and I hope the courts waste no time in overturning that executive order.

While I'm at it, the nation's press needs to straighten out its own house. Report the news, not your view of the news. Anything that contains an opinion belongs in the editorial and opinion section of any so-called newspaper. However, since there is a rapidly shrinking amount of paper in "newspaper," maybe I should say news iPad.

MIKE O'CAIN

Benton

Who needs a violin?

Nero fiddled while Rome burned. As the pandemic spreads, Trump tweets.

BETTY HUNT

North Little Rock

On that redistricting

Thank you, John Brummett. Your Sunday opinion piece "Representation on the lines" raised a valid point "on merit." It does seem fair to change congressional redistricting from the hands of politicians to an independent commission. But it seems by your own admission, the Democrats don't make rules "on merit." It's only when Republicans are in charge that Democrats want to change rules to make them more fair. As you say, Democrats drew their own districts for decades; where were the "good-government people" looking to make things fair then?

How about a compromise; that's American, right? The next time the Democrats are in the majority, we make that change then!

DAVID LANDRY

Maumelle

Steeped in violence

Don't get me wrong. I don't agree with violence or looting, but what's to be expected? The United States was built on violence and looting. What about the violence that was used against African slaves to try and control them, or against the Native Americans? What about the violence the white men used against each other doing the Civil War?

HENRY GOODLOE

Pine Bluff

