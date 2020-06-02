Little Rock board meeting canceled; mayor, police chief to hold news conference

A Little Rock Board of Directors meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening has been canceled. In lieu of the meeting, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Police Chief Keith Humphrey will address the media at 4 p.m., according to a news release.

Scott and Humphrey will hold their press availability at the Robinson Center, the release states.

On Monday evening, Scott marched in downtown Little Rock with demonstrators protesting police violence. Arkansas State Police used tear gas for the third night in a row to disperse protesters at the Capitol amid scattered acts of vandalism and violence, including an assault on an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter.

The mayor imposed a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on the city on Monday.

Information for this article was contributed by Rachel Herzog of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.