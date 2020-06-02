Silver Dollar City

reopening June 13

Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo., will open its doors for only season-pass owners June 13-14, with the park opening for all patrons June 15 -- all with some additional requirements.

In a news release Monday, the theme park said it was ready to open after much preparation and operational changes and with additional health and safety measures.

Since daily park capacity is limited, both season-pass holders and general-admission patrons will be required to reserve the date they wish to visit. The reservations may be made online or through the Silver Dollar City app. Also, park guests will undergo a touchless temperature scan and those 3 and older will be required to wear masks.

"We've spent months planning and preparing to open within the health and safety guidance from our industry and governmental experts," Brad Thomas, president and general manager of Silver Dollar City, said in a statement.

White Water water park in Branson will open for season-pass holders June 15-16, with the park opening for general admission June 17. The Showboat Branson Belle will open June 20, with reservations encouraged but not required. Both operations will have similar requirements as Silver Dollar City.

-- John Magsam

China Halts Some U.S. Farm Imports, Threatening Trade Deal

Chinese government officials told major state-run agricultural companies to pause purchases of some American farm goods including soybeans as Beijing evaluates the escalation of tensions with the U.S. over Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the situation.

State-owned traders Cofco and Sinograin were ordered to suspend purchases, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified. Reportedly, Chinese buyers have also canceled an unspecified number of U.S. pork orders. Private companies haven't been told to halt imports, according to one of the people.

The halt is the latest sign that the hard-won phase-one trade deal between the world's two biggest economies is in jeopardy. Tensions have continued to escalate since then amid a standoff over Beijing's move to tighten its grip on Hong Kong.

-- Bloomberg News

Arkansas stocks

retreat just a bit

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 383.46, down 0.62.

Overall, "U.S. stocks managed slight gains on signs of a U.S. economic recovery that helped offset concerns over social unrest amid an ongoing pandemic and rising U.S.-China tensions," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

