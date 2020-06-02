NLR library system committee backs new budget reduction of 8.4%

The finance committee for the William F. Laman Public Library System has recommended to the board of trustees an 8.4% budget reduction that will allow the library to avoid staff cuts.

Crystal Gates, president of the Arkansas Library Association and executive director of the Laman Public Library System, said during a finance committee meeting Monday that she recently received feedback from the county that mentioned the drop in overall revenue might not be as extreme as originally predicted.

"We had heard that we might need to expect 20 percent," Gates said in an email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "After checking around, we determined that the 20 percent was most likely anticipations for sales tax revenue reductions, not millage reductions."

Gates said the North Little Rock library system is primarily funded through millage and does not collect sales taxes.

Valerie McLean, chairwoman of the library system board, recommended that the 8.4% budget cut be approved at the board's meeting next Monday. She said the budget reductions can be accomplished by spreading cuts across many line items, such as materials, events, utilities and supplies.

The board approved an amended budget last month that cut the library system's expenditures for 2020 by about 6%. Gates said those cuts primarily affect spending on physical materials and events.

Previously, McLean had asked Gates to cut 10% from the library system's budget without touching salaries or benefits.

"An 8.4% budget cut looks good," McLean said Monday. "I know I will sleep better tonight."

Gates had previously told the board that the only way the library system could weather a potential 20% drop in revenue would be by furloughing staff members.

"I held a staff meeting after the last board meeting and shared with them the budget concerns and potential recommendations," Gates said Monday. "Everyone is nervous, but hopeful that they will continue to provide library services to the North Little Rock community and surrounding areas."

The library system plans to start a service soon that includes a set timeframe when patrons can call in requests, and staff members will leave the requested books on a table outside for the patrons. The service is part of the library system's efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Gates said having a full staff will enable the library system to operate in two shifts during that time instead of a limited shift from 2 to 6 p.m., which was originally planned.

"It is my hope that we will begin those services in a phased approach starting mid-June," she said.

The library system has a 49-member staff operating at the its two branches: the Main Library on Orange Street and the Argenta Branch on Main Street.

Despite the budget cuts, several committee members mentioned the need to make a decision on what the system plans to do with the Argenta Branch.

"We met last year trying to figure out cuts," board member Vicki Matthews said. "It seems like that is all we do. I think we are at a point where this is not just a virus problem, it's a library problem."

The Argenta library, which opened in April 2014 at 420 Main St. inside a former post office, carries a debt of more than $2.2 million from two bonds used to purchase the 15,000-square-foot building and convert it into a modern-day library. The library system's annual payment is about $417,000 on that debt, which will last into 2025.

The library's issues aren't new. The branch put the library system into financial difficulty in late 2014, just months after opening, which led to staff layoffs, a reduction in library hours and the elimination of traveling exhibits and some programs. The city stepped in to help by restructuring the library's debt and extending the payoff dates by two years.

"Currently, we have six remaining bond payments on the Argenta facility," Gates said.

Matthews said it's time to figure out whether the library is going to keep fighting until the bonds are paid off or whether to close the Argenta branch and use the extra funds to benefit the rest of the library system.

McLean agreed.

"We could have one of the best libraries in the state, but our opportunity costs keep getting taken up by Argenta," she said.

Board member Charley Baxter said there has been talk from local officials about providing assistance, but it hasn't come to pass.

