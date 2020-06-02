No G-7 invite for Russia, Trudeau says

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill for a meeting of the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic in Ottawa, Ontario on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that Russia will not be included in the Group of 7 nations, disagreeing with U.S. President Donald Trump, who said he plans to invite Russia.

Trudeau noted Russia was excluded from the group after it annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

"Its continued disrespect and flaunting of international rules and norms is why it remains outside of the G-7 and why it will continue to remain out," Trudeau said.

Trump, meanwhile, called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to tell him about his proposal to convene an international summit that would involve Russia, the Kremlin said.

Trump said Saturday he will postpone until the fall a meeting of the G-7 leading industrialized nations that he had planned to hold next month, and plans to invite Russia, Australia, South Korea and India. Trump told reporters that he feels the current makeup of the group is "very outdated" and doesn't properly represent "what's going on in the world."

The G-7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The group's presidency rotates annually among member countries. Trump has repeatedly advocated for expanding the group to again include Russia.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bipartisan resolution in December 2019 that supported Russia's previous expulsion from the annual gathering. Russia had been included in the gathering of the world's most advanced economies since 1997, but was suspended in 2014 after its invasion of Ukraine and annexation of Crimea.

Trudeau said countries in the larger Group of 20 don't always agree but that the G-7 is for like-minded countries and he hopes that continues.

The Kremlin said Monday that Trump told Putin about his idea, but it didn't offer any details of the discussion or say whether the Russian leader accepted the invitation.

The White House confirmed the call, saying Trump and Putin "discussed the latest efforts to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and reopen global economies."

"President Trump also reiterated the need for effective arms control," the White House said, and added: "Additionally, the two leaders discussed progress toward convening the G-7."

The Kremlin also said that Putin thanked Trump for a batch of U.S. ventilators sent to Russia and the two leaders talked about steps their countries have taken to combat the outbreak.

The Russian president also congratulated Trump on Saturday's launch of two U.S. astronauts aboard the Dragon spacecraft built by Elon Musk's SpaceX company, the Kremlin readout said. The launch put the United States back in the business of sending astronauts into orbit from home soil for the first time in nearly a decade -- during which time it relied on Russian spacecraft to deliver its astronauts to the International Space Station.

The Kremlin said that Putin and Trump spoke of the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in space and also talked about the need to intensify a U.S.-Russian dialogue on strategic stability and steps to enhance mutual trust in the military sphere.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 06/02/2020