Northwest Arkansas artists build creative presences through social media

FAYETTEVILLE -- Social media is becoming as essential a resource for professional artists as any other creative tool, especially during the pandemic.

"It's your street cred," said Karen Ahuja, a mixed media artist. "It's what validates you as an artist."

Ahuja, 52, runs Karen Ahuja Studio at Mount Sequoyah Center, where she creates commissioned works and paintings sold at businesses such as T.J. Maxx.

Ahuja said she uses social media to direct online traffic to her website to help sales.

"It's a different kind of sales funnel because it's online," she said. "It's a numbers game, and I have to cultivate my audience."

Social media is key in making sales for artists, according to The Art Market 2020 report by Art Basel, a global platform for connecting artists, collectors and galleries. Surveys done by Art Basel in 2019 revealed that collectors from all incomes use Instagram to buy art.

Some 66% of art buyers use social networks to keep up with the art market and related news, according to the report.

An artist's presence on social media platforms drives inquiries that lead to telephone and in-person sales, it says.

Jim Forman, 60, of Bentonville is owner and curator of The Art Collective Gallery in Rogers. He credits social media with helping him establish the gallery.

"I found most, if not all, of the artists that I started out with on Instagram," Forman said. "These were people that I just found and looked at their work, and I fell in love with it."

The nearly 1,700-foot contemporary gallery opened in April 2019, he said, and primarily exhibits works by emerging local artists.

The reach of social media also has reframed how art is consumed and created, according to Olivia Trimble, owner of Sleet City Signs and Murals. Trimble, 33, runs the business out of her home studio in Fayetteville.

"I've never had to rely on a gallery for anything because of social media, but also because I do work that you can't stick in a gallery," Trimble said. "Instagram has pretty well carried me for eight or nine years."

"As a community-minded person, I want art to be something that anybody, regardless of their financial standing, can consume," she said. "With social media, now you don't even have to leave your home."

The artists say the coronavirus pandemic has reduced their ability to work.

Trimble has two children who have been out of school since mid-March, so she works on projects that can be done in her home studio.

"Most of my big projects have been paused or postponed," she said.

Ahuja said the businesses for which she typically creates art have been closed, so she's selling more of her original art through social media.

