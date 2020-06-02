Not so black and white

They taught us presciently in race seminars in the 1990s that white people were foolish to think they could improve race relations via the shortcut of hiring black police chiefs and officers.

These seminar leaders said that individual prejudice didn't matter any longer. They said it was nothing more than one racist living with his own toxins.

The real issue, they explained, was racism embedded in our controlling institutions, mainly governments that imposed policies and priorities, and businesses that made marketing and hiring decisions.

Institutions were what put no jobs but plenty of liquor stores in black neighborhoods, they said.

The seminar leaders explained that black police officers under the leadership of a black police chief and black mayor could not overcome alone the long racist history of unevolved police departments.

Racism, they said, is by definition the institutional exercise of "race prejudice plus power."

Someone put on social media the other day that he looked up in Minneapolis to see mostly young white demonstrators protesting the policeman-caused death of a black man, and to see that the mostly young white demonstrators were confronting law enforcement officers who were substantially black.

The tweet called that ironic and a contemporary American weirdness. I call it evidence that black and white issues are no longer simply black and white.

These latest protests have included the participation of radical-left anarchists who are mostly young and white. And they seem to have been infiltrated by radical-right white supremacists who want to exploit the disruption under the cloak of blame that would be placed on Black Lives Matter.

So as long as the right wing has the extreme left to blame, and as long as the left wing has the extreme right to blame--and as long as each can excuse itself and avoid serious conversations by pointing to opposing demons--then we can all retreat to the cocoons we seem to rely on to get us through the dysfunction of our politics as usual.

That return to comfort zones might well give us four more perilous and destructive years trying to endure the creature of chaos that is Donald Trump.

A new poll from The Washington Post shows Joe Biden leading Trump 53-43. Yet I remain pessimistic about ridding ourselves of the Trumpian atrocity.

Trump likely will go no lower and Biden likely will. That's because 74 percent of Trump's 43 percent supported him enthusiastically while only 31 percent of Biden's 53 percent favored him enthusiastically.

The only thing enthusiasm decides is battleground states.

It's obvious Biden can win only by backing into the presidency because Trump is so thoroughly horrible--unless Biden's running mate can make a compelling positive statement and a difference.

Democrats should beware of thinking a black woman former police chief would provide a magic shortcut. But they ought to take a good long look at a certain black woman police chief.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, a black woman congressman from Florida who formerly was the police chief of Orlando, had a strong and impressive, if brief, interview Sunday on Meet the Press.

She is said to be on Biden's short list of running-mate choices.

Demings is straight out of central casting for Biden's needs--a woman, as he has promised to select, from the battleground state of all battleground states who is left-leaning but possessed of a police chief's resume, and who is both black and thus sensitive to the frustrations of black people and a former police chief who is thus sensitive to the stresses facing police officers, many of whom are just trying to do a job but are weary.

Demings bears consideration as Biden's running mate only if closer examination reveals that she offers a vital example of that seeming contradiction in terms that America so desperately needs.

I refer to bold and compelling middle ground.

Here's how I describe a bold centrist: She is passionately contemptuous of all street extremists--looters, arsonists, anarchists, white supremacists, and racist police officers and those who excuse them. She sees all sides and gradations from a position of insight and arrives at her own independent view absent of pandering but full of tough critiques and ambitious challenges for everyone.

Because of his weakness and because of the time, Biden needs a running mate who has something fresh, timely, strong, credible, authoritative and compelling to say.

Demings didn't make her case in a couple of minutes on a Sunday news show. There wasn't time, even if she has the case to make.

But she had enough time to make a case that she's worth a closer look.

A likelier Biden running-mate selection according to the oddsmakers, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, had the opportunity of the Democratic presidential race to say something fresh, strong, and compelling, and didn't much.

------------v------------

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

Editorial on 06/02/2020