Organizations propose opening six new charter schools for the 2021-2022 academic year

The state will consider six proposed charter schools for the 2021-2022 academic year, potentially increasing the number of charter schools in Arkansas to as many as 32.

The applications for the schools — proposed for Little Rock, North Little Rock, Springdale, Hot Springs, Harrisburg and Osceola — are subject to review by the state Charter Authorizing Panel and ultimately the Arkansas Board of Education for final decisions.

Each of the proposed six schools could be approved by state officials without the state exceeding its current cap of 34 open-enrollment charter schools. The state has 25 charter schools or charter systems, with one more recently approved charter school to open in the coming 2020-21 school year.

Open-enrollment charter schools are taxpayer-supported campuses operated by non-profit organizations other than traditional public school districts. Planners of charter schools can seek and obtain waivers from some state laws and rules that apply to traditional districts but then are supposed to be held to a stricter level of accountability for student learning.

