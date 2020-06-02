100 years ago

June 2, 1920

• The Ark.-Wa Land Investment and Development Company of Des Moines, Iowa, is getting ready to drill for oil on a tract about four miles north and west of Jacksonville, about 14 miles northwest of Little Rock. The derrick is up, the machinery is on the ground and drilling will begin at once. The president of the company, G.R. Burberry, yesterday said that the company owns about 1,840 acres which have been bought from time to time the last 10 years. The company cleared the land and has been farming it. But Mr. Burberry got an idea that oil might be there, and he, with the men in the company, are financing the project.

50 years ago

June 2, 1970

PINE BLUFF -- L. Howard Bennett, acting deputy assistant Defense Secretary for Civil Rights, said Monday that the current climate of "hate, distrust, suspicions, intolerance and patterns of discrimination are equally as dangerous to our general welfare and social good as the noxious fumes from factories and mines." Bennett, a negro, made the remarks in a speech to 565 graduates of Arkansas AM&N College here.

25 years ago

June 2, 1995

WASHINGTON -- Justin Tyler Carroll, 14, an Arkansas eighth-grader whose hobbies include solving difficult word puzzles, correctly spelled "xanthosis" Thursday to win the 68th annual national spelling bee. Grabbing the microphone with both hands, the Wynne teen-ager spelled the winning word -- which means a yellowing discoloration of the skin -- without pausing. "It's like a dream," Justin said of his win. "It's just unreal." In the closing rounds, competitors dropped over such tongue-twisters as "frugivorous" (feeding on fruit) and "smaragdine" (yellowish green).

10 years ago

June 2, 2010

• Little Rock city directors want more time to consider the costs and benefits of creating a citywide "no knock" list for solicitors before voting on the mayor's proposal. Last week, Mayor Mark Stodola held a news conference highlighting his idea to create a registry for residents who don't want solicitors knocking on their door. Solicitors would face fines of up to $1,000 if they ignored the registry and knocked on the doors of residents who added their addresses to the list. Anyone under 16 and representatives of religious, charitable and political organizations would be exempt. The ordinance would require solicitors to wear city-issued identification badges and would increase the cost of a solicitor permit from $5 to $100 per person, while eliminating the need for an insurance bond.

Metro on 06/02/2020