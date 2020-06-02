Parkview selects top 2 graduates

Aliza Jalani has been named valedictorian of Little Rock Parview Arts/Science Magnet High School.
Mohammad Faizan Raja is salutatorian.
Jalani, 18, whose parents are Mian Jalani and Aliya Jalani of Little Rock, plans to study pre-medicine at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Raja, also 18, plans to attend St. Louis University and study biomedical engineering. Raja's parents are Tauqir Raja and Saima Raja of Little Rock.
