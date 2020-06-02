Police: 2 shot near Cantrell Road, Cleveland Street in Little Rock

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Two males were shot Tuesday night near Cantrell Road and Cleveland Street, according to a tweet from the Little Rock police department.
Spokesman Officer Eric Barnes did not immediately have any additional information.
Check back for updates.
