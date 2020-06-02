Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: 2 shot near Cantrell Road, Cleveland Street in Little Rock

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 9:56 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Two males were shot Tuesday night near Cantrell Road and Cleveland Street, according to a tweet from the Little Rock police department.

Spokesman Officer Eric Barnes did not immediately have any additional information.

Check back for updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT