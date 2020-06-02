Season was over before his ever began

Christian Chavez was side- lined with an injury before the coronavirus pandemic put an end to Fort Smith Northside’s season. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/ Charlie Kaijo)

Christian Chavez was basically a spectator for the abbreviated 2020 high school soccer season.

The Fort Smith Northside senior offensive striker missed the first six Grizzlies' matches this spring with an injury. He was poised to return on March 13 in a home match against Bentonville West at Mayo-Thompson Stadium.

At A Glance CHRISTIAN CHAVEZ SCHOOL Fort Smith Northside SPORT Boys Soccer GRADE Senior CHALK TALK Chavez scored a school-record 28 goals in 2019 and added another school-record 15 assists for an 11-6 team. … As a sophomore, Chavez helped the Grizzlies capture the Class 6A state championship. … Did not play in a single match this season as an early injury kept him out of Northside’s six matches before the season was canceled by covid-19. … Has signed a letter of intent to play college soccer at the University of Central Arkansas.

Then covid-19 yanked the soccer ball away and the season was canceled without Chavez logging a single minute of action.

"It all just happened so quick," Chavez said. "It really didn't seem like it was a possibility that the season was over until they actually made us leave school."

After a junior season that saw Chavez put the ball in the net a school-record 28 times, he was primed for even more scoring exploits as a senior before the season was called off as the pandemic swept across the country.

Northside boys soccer Coach Mauricio Maciel admits disappointment that the season ended but said he understands there are bigger things that sports.

"It was devastating for everybody, but there was a bigger picture to take a look at for the safety of everybody. It was for the better," he said. "For somebody who is addicted to the game and coaching it, even up to this point I'm still very disappointed about not having played a season, particularly when you have a very good team that has a chance to do big things."

The Grizzlies were 4-1-1 when the season was halted and ranked No. 41 in the national MaxPreps boys soccer poll.

Northside won the state championship in 2018, and Maciel said he had the team to once again make a deep state tournament run with Chavez leading the charge.

"We had a very good team and having a player like Christian gives any coach a good feeling about the season," Maciel said. "To be honest, I'm still trying to get over it. But I do understand why everything happened."

The silver lining for Chavez is that he has not played his final soccer match. He will head to the University of Central Arkansas in Conway in the fall.

Chavez drew the interest of UCA coaches at a soccer camp, and an offer came through after UCA coaches saw him lighting up scoreboards playing virtually every position on the field for Northside.

"It was very heartbreaking to be honest when this first happened, but it's settled in now and you have to accept what it is," Chavez said. "I'm just looking forward to the future now."

In addition to his 28 goals scored last season, Chavez added another school-record 15 assists, accounting for 43 goals.

Chavez still holds out hope he can at least get some club soccer this summer, although contact sports like soccer and football have not been cleared by the state to resume.

Looking back on his prep soccer career, Chavez said nothing tops winning the state championship his sophomore season, unless you count the semifinal win against Springdale that propelled the Grizzlies into the championship match.

"To beat Springdale was very special," he said. "Although Southside is our rival, Northside and Springdale have always had a rivalry. Everyone doubted us that year and everyone favored Springdale, so it was just important to prove everyone wrong and show everyone what we were really capable of."

Chavez plans to major in international business at UCA but has an eye toward a professional soccer career if that opportunity presents itself.

He has been able to stay in shape doing home workouts and increasing his cardio by riding his bicycle.

"I just try to look at the bright side and not look at those losses we've had," Chavez said. "I think as a Class of 2020, we're kind of suffering together. It brings everyone together.

"It's been weird, but special at the same time."

