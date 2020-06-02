Seating guidelines are in place

Spectators sit in their own chairs Monday during a Perfect Timing College Baseball League game at the Tyson Complex in Springdale. The stands are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

Bring a lawn chair.

That's one of the recommendations for fans planning to attend games involving the Perfect Timing College Baseball League at the Tyson Complex in Springdale.

The league will follow the guidelines established by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health in an effort to help prevent the spread of covid-19. Monday was the first day teams sports were allowed to resume in Arkansas.

Bleachers at three baseball field that would normally be occupied by fans were taped off Monday.

"The restrictions we're going with are based on the guidelines set by the Governor and the Arkansas Department of Health" said Zach Walls, Park Superintendent of Springdale Parks and Recreation. "That includes temperature checks for the players and coaches. What we've asked people to do is to bring your own lawn chair or stand at a safe distance. We've shut the scoreboard down and we've placed stations with hand sanitizers on tables just to be extra precautions."

Walls said there's a limit of 50 fans per each of the three baseball fields at the Tyson Complex.

Monday was the start of a five-week season for the Perfect Timing College Baseball League at Tyson Park. The teams are comprised of high school and college athletes from around the area, including Tulsa.

Been here, done that

No one had to give Blaze Brothers directions to the ballpark Monday for the first day of action in the Perfect Timing College Baseball League.

The league is comprised of players from around the region, but Brothers is quite familiar with the Tyson Complex as a former football and baseball standout at Springdale Har-Ber. Brothers started at second base and scored the first run for Perfect Timing White team's 2-0 victory over Perfect Timing Blue on Monday.

"It's great to be back here, especially on my home turf" Brothers said. "I'm used to it here, and it's fun to be playing on these beautiful fields."

Brothers was batting .469 in 16 games at Crowley Community College in Arkansas City, Kan., when college baseball was stopped because of concerns about the spread of covid-19. Brothers said he'll be a sophomore on the field and a junior in the classroom when he transfers this fall to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla.

Baseball's back

Mel Carver of Magnolia spoke for sports fans everywhere Monday while he was out on a gorgeous day watching the return of live baseball action at the Tyson Complex.

"For me, being a baseball fan, this is fantastic," said Carver, whose son, Kyle, plays for Perfect Timing Blue team. "Just look at this weather. We couldn't have gotten a better evening for baseball and a huge thank you to Perfect Timing for getting this off the ground. It's such a blessing for these kids who are going off to college or who are already in college."

Kyle Carver is staying with his grandparents in Northwest Arkansas before attending Allen County Community College in Iola, Kan.

