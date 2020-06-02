Four-letter word for the part of an apple containing the seeds.
Cirrus is a type of thin _.
One of the four pointed teeth between the incisors and the premolars.
For what does the "L" stand in the word "laser"?
This type of simple machine uses a wheel and a rope.
Ichthyology is the branch of zoology that studies _.
Gregor Mendel used pea plants to discover the basic principles of _.
The solid part of Earth consisting of the crust and the upper mantle.
Term for the lowest theoretical temperature, minus 273 degrees Celsius.
ANSWERS
Core
Cloud
Cuspid (canine) tooth
Light
Pulley
Fish
Heredity (genetics)
Lithosphere
Absolute zero
Style on 06/02/2020
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Science
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.