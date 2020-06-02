Super Quiz: Science

Four-letter word for the part of an apple containing the seeds.

Cirrus is a type of thin _.

One of the four pointed teeth between the incisors and the premolars.

For what does the "L" stand in the word "laser"?

This type of simple machine uses a wheel and a rope.

Ichthyology is the branch of zoology that studies _.

Gregor Mendel used pea plants to discover the basic principles of _.

The solid part of Earth consisting of the crust and the upper mantle.