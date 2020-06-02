Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Science

Today at 1:47 a.m.

  1. Four-letter word for the part of an apple containing the seeds.

  2. Cirrus is a type of thin _.

  3. One of the four pointed teeth between the incisors and the premolars.

  4. For what does the "L" stand in the word "laser"?

  5. This type of simple machine uses a wheel and a rope.

  6. Ichthyology is the branch of zoology that studies _.

  7. Gregor Mendel used pea plants to discover the basic principles of _.

  8. The solid part of Earth consisting of the crust and the upper mantle.

  9. Term for the lowest theoretical temperature, minus 273 degrees Celsius.

ANSWERS

  1. Core

  2. Cloud

  3. Cuspid (canine) tooth

  4. Light

  5. Pulley

  6. Fish

  7. Heredity (genetics)

  8. Lithosphere

  9. Absolute zero

Style on 06/02/2020

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Science

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT