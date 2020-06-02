Trump warns state leaders to take control

Terrence Floyd (center), the brother of George Floyd, is comforted by others Monday while visiting the site of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. More photos at arkansasonline.com/62protests/. (The New York Times/Victor J. Blue)

MINNEAPOLIS -- President Donald Trump threatened Monday to deploy the U.S. military unless states quickly halt the violent protests that have hit cities from coast to coast, hours after criticizing the nation's governors during a conference call as being "weak" in the face of growing unrest.

Trump said he was recommending that governors deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to "dominate the streets." If governors fail to take action, Trump said, he will deploy the U.S. military and "quickly solve the problem for them."

Trump told the nation's governors in a videoconference that they "look like fools" for not deploying even more National Guard troops. "Most of you are weak," he said.

He added: "You've got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years, and you'll never see this stuff again."

"Someone throwing a rock is like shooting a gun," Trump told them. "You have to do retribution."

The call, captured on audio obtained by The New York Times, showed the depth of Trump's anger over protests and riots that have bubbled up in more than 100 U.S. cities after the death of George Floyd, a black man, under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

On the call, Defense Secretary Mark Esper explained to governors that about 70,000 National Guard troops had been activated in 29 states but that most of the states using them had fewer than 200 of them deployed. Esper underscored the president's words, saying that officials need to "dominate the battle space."

"I think the sooner that you ... dominate the battle space, the quicker this dissipates and we can get back to the right normal," Esper told governors.

Trump noted that he would also "activate" Attorney General William Barr, who on Monday directed the FBI to send riot teams to Miami and Washington, according to a senior Justice Department official. On Sunday night, Barr sent the FBI's elite Hostage Rescue Team to assist local police.

Barr told governors that a joint terrorist task force would be used to track agitators, and he urged local officials to "dominate" the streets and control, not react to, the crowds. He urged the governors to "go after troublemakers."

Taking over a call that was supposed to feature Vice President Mike Pence, who has been praised in his efforts to forge relationships with governors during the coronavirus pandemic, Trump said Minnesota had become "a laughingstock all over the world."

In a briefing with reporters after the call, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said that after the president's laughingstock comment, Trump called on him to speak. Walz said he thanked the president and Esper for their support but disagreed with his assessment.

"I said, 'No one is laughing here,'" Walz said. "We're in pain; we're crying. We saw a man lose his life."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., confronted the president over what he called Trump's "inflammatory" language. "We have to call for calm," said Pritzker, whose state was hit with a wave of looting over the weekend. "The rhetoric that's coming out of the White House is making it worse," he added.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, dismissed Trump's comments as the "rantings of an insecure man trying to look strong after building his entire political career on racism."

Other governors defended Trump and his administration's call to more aggressively deploy the National Guard. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, said on the call that National Guard troops were present at protests in Charleston and that "it worked like a charm."

"They had five Humvees rolling around the city of Charleston, very peaceful," McMaster said. "So strength works. You have to dominate, as you said. I think now is really the time to get serious prosecuting these people, finding out where their organizations are, who is paying the money."

PROTESTS IN D.C.

As Trump spoke in the Rose Garden, tear gas canisters could be heard exploding as police and National Guard soldiers aggressively forced back hundreds of protesters who gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, and chanted peacefully against police brutality and the death of Floyd.

Those peaceful demonstrators were cleared so Trump could walk across the park to St. John's Episcopal Church, known as "The Church of the Presidents," which saw fire damage in a protest. Holding a Bible, he then stood with several of his Cabinet members as the cameras clicked.

"We have the greatest country in the world," Trump declared. "We're going to keep it safe."

Trump deplored the violence that broke out in the nation's capital Sunday night and warned that Washington's 7 p.m. curfew would be strictly enforced.

Officials seemed to suggest there was no connection between clearing the protesters and Trump's brief walk minutes later.

"The perimeter was expanded to help enforce the 7 p.m. curfew in the same area where rioters attempted to burn down one of our nation's most historic churches the night before," said White House spokesman Judd Deere. "Protesters were given three warnings by the U.S. Park Police."

According to senior defense officials, between 600 and 800 National Guard members from five states were being sent to Washington to provide assistance. Those troops were either already on the ground or would arrive by midnight.

Under the Civil War-era Posse Comitatus Act, federal troops are prohibited from performing domestic law enforcement actions such as making arrests, seizing property or searching people. In extreme cases, however, the president can invoke the Insurrection Act, also from the Civil War, which allows the use of active-duty or National Guard troops for law enforcement.

The officials said that some of the National Guard in D.C. will be armed and others will not. They said that the D.C. Guard members do not have non-lethal weapons. The military police that are visible in the city are members of the Guard.

On Monday evening, officers used tear gas, pellets and low-flying helicopters to turn back demonstrators in the nation's capital who remained on the streets well past the city's curfew.

A SIBLING'S PLEA

In contrast, Floyd's brother, Terrence, made an emotional plea for peace at the site in Minneapolis where his brother was pinned to the pavement by an officer who put his knee on the handcuffed black man's neck until he stopped breathing.

"Let's switch it up, y'all. Let's switch it up. Do this peacefully, please," Terrence Floyd said.

The crowd chanted: "What's his name? George Floyd!" and "One down, three to go!" in reference to the four officers involved in Floyd's arrest. Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder, but protesters are demanding that his colleagues be prosecuted, too. All four were fired.

The gathering was part rally and part impromptu eulogy as Terrence Floyd urged people to stop the violence and use their power at the ballot box.

"If I'm not over here messing up my community, then what are you all doing?" he said. "You all are doing nothing. Because that's not going to bring my brother back at all."

Elsewhere, former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, vowed to address institutional racism in his first 100 days in office if he's elected. He met in person with black leaders in Delaware and also held a virtual meeting with big-city mayors.

Biden said hate emerges "when you have somebody in power who breathes oxygen into the hate."

WIDESPREAD UNREST

The country has been beset by demonstrations for the past week in some of the most widespread racial unrest in the U.S. since the 1960s. Spurred in part by Floyd's death, protesters have taken to the streets to decry the killings of black people by police.

While most of the demonstrations have been peaceful, others have descended into violence, leaving neighborhoods in shambles, stores ransacked, windows broken and cars burned, despite curfews in cities around the country and the deployment of thousands of National Guard members in at least 15 states.

Authorities in many cities have blamed the violence on outside agitators, though they have provided little evidence to back that up.

But on Monday, federal authorities arrested a 28-year-old Illinois man, Matthew Lee Rupert, saying he had posted self-recorded video on his Facebook page last week that showed him in Minneapolis handing out explosive devices and encouraging people to throw them at law enforcement officers. The video also showed him attempting to light a business on fire, as well as looting, according to an FBI affidavit. Early Sunday, he posted more videos of himself in and around Chicago, saying, "Let's start a riot," authorities said.

He was arrested in Chicago after violating the city's curfew, authorities said.

As they girded for more violence, Washington and New York joined other cities in announcing curfews. The move followed a chaotic Sunday night in New York, where groups broke into Chanel, Prada and Rolex boutiques and electronics stores.

At least 5,600 people nationwide have been arrested over the past week on such offenses as stealing, blocking highways and breaking curfew, according to a count by The Associated Press.

Protests continued Monday in cities across the country:

• In New York, peaceful afternoon demonstrations in Times Square and Brooklyn devolved in the evening, as people rushed into a Nike store in Manhattan and carried out armloads of clothing. Near Rockefeller Center, storefront windows were smashed and multiple people were arrested.

• In Atlanta, police officers and the National Guard used tear gas to disperse crowds before the city's 9 p.m. curfew. Some protesters remained, and officers were making arrests.

• In Philadelphia, police fired non-lethal bullets and tear gas at hundreds of protesters who spilled onto Interstate 676 just before a 6 p.m. curfew took effect. The crowds on the highway also led to the closure of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, the main link from downtown Philadelphia to New Jersey.

• In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed, interfaith leaders and actor Jamie Foxx led a "kneel in" on the steps of City Hall to protest the killings of George Floyd and other black Americans by police. Foxx, wearing a black hoodie that read "busy making my ancestors proud," told the hundreds of people gathered at the event that police officers need to know there will be consequences for taking the life of a black person.

While police in places tried to ease tensions by kneeling or marching in solidarity with the demonstrators, officers around the country were accused of treating protesters with the same kind of heavy-handed tactics that contributed to the unrest in the first place.

Cities also struggled to keep police in line:

• In Atlanta, two officers were fired after bashing in the window of a car and using a stun gun on the occupants.

• In Los Angeles, a police SUV accelerated into several protesters, knocking two people to the ground.

• In New York, the police commissioner said about six incidents were being investigated by the department's internal affairs bureau, including a weekend confrontation in Brooklyn in which two police vehicles appeared to plow through a group of protesters. In another incident, an officer pointed a gun at protesters, drawing condemnation from the mayor.

• In Louisville, Ky., the police chief was fired Monday after the mayor learned that officers involved in a shooting that killed David McAtee, owner of a barbecue spot, failed to activate body cameras during the chaotic scene. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer revealed that authorities lacked body camera video for the investigation, just hours after Kentucky's governor demanded the release of police video.

• In Fort Lauderdale, Fla., police suspended an officer after video showed he pushed a kneeling black woman to the ground during protests, escalating a clash in which bottles were thrown and tear gas was fired. The state attorney's office in Fort Lauderdale also fired a prosecutor Monday for calling demonstrators "animals" at the zoo in a Facebook post.

MEDICAL EXAMINATIONS

Also on Monday, a medical examiner classified Floyd's death as a homicide, saying his heart stopped as police restrained him and compressed his neck.

"Decedent experienced a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officer(s)," the Hennepin County medical examiner's office said in a news release. The cause of death was listed as "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression."

Under "other significant conditions," it said Floyd suffered from heart disease and hypertension, and it listed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use. Those factors were not listed under cause of death.

A separate autopsy commissioned for Floyd's family also called his death a homicide. It concluded that he died of asphyxiation from neck and back compression, said the family's attorney, Ben Crump, who called for the charge against Chauvin to be upgraded to first-degree murder and for the three other officers to be charged. He didn't say what the charges against the other officers should be.

That autopsy by a forensic pathologist found the compression cut off blood to Floyd's brain, and that the pressure on his back made it impossible for him to breathe, Crump said.

Both the medical examiner and the family's experts differed from the description in last week's criminal complaint against the officer of how Floyd died. The complaint, citing preliminary findings from the medical examiner, listed the effects of being restrained, along with underlying health issues and potential intoxicants in Floyd's system. But it also said nothing was found "to support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation." Full autopsy reports haven't been released so far.

The family's autopsy found no evidence of heart disease and concluded he had been healthy.

