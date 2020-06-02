U.S. marshals fatally wound man in car in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- U.S. marshals fatally shot a man Monday morning in his car in a parking lot off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy, Fayetteville police spokesman.

Marshals were attempting to arrest a fugitive on an Arkansas attempted murder warrant in the parking lot near the Community Clinic at 3162 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Murphy said. Police were called at 8:43 a.m. to a report of an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect was in his vehicle and shots were fired, Murphy said. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to Murphy. No officers were hurt.

The man died at a local hospital, according to the Marshals Service. Washington County Coroner Roger Morris said the body will be sent to Little Rock to determine the cause of death.

The Marshals Service referred all questions on the investigation to the FBI office in Little Rock. Connor Hagan with the FBI said Monday afternoon the bureau's evidence response team had left the scene of the shooting and the investigation is continuing. No other information was being released.

The U.S. Marshal's Service, Arkansas State Police, FBI and Fayetteville police were all at the scene Monday morning.

State Desk on 06/02/2020