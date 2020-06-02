UAPB partnership notches more than 400 covid-19 tests

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff said 429 tests were administered to Jefferson County residents during a covid-19 clinic at Simmons Bank Field on Saturday.

The event at the football stadium on the campus emerged from a partnership between the school, the City of Pine Bluff and the Arkansas Department of Health.

"UAPB was pleased to host covid-19 testing for our constituents and the community," said UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander. "As a major institution in Pine Bluff, UAPB's involvement is a natural outgrowth of our mission of service and outreach to the community."

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington was the first to be tested, according to a news release.

Health department staff were assisted by 80 volunteers, the release said, including community leaders, students and alumni of the university.

Sherri Woodus, retail food section chief at the health department and a 1990 alumnus, served as volunteer director for the event. She stressed that because people can be infected without showing symptoms, testing is an important part of helping stop the spread of the virus.

"We don't want to accidentally develop a hot spot in an area that could cause problems for someone who can't handle recovery financially, emotionally and physically," said Woodus. "Even if you don't have any [symptoms], you should still get tested."

Additional covid-19 drive-thru testing events have been scheduled from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in Jonesboro, Wrightsville and El Dorado. The locations are:

• Craighead County Health Unit, 611 E. Washington Ave., Jonesboro.

• City Hall, 13024 Arkansas 365-South, Wrightsville.

• Union County Fairgrounds, 1430 E. 19th St., El Dorado.

More information is available from the Arkansas Department of Health at www.healthy.arkansas.gov. According to the site, tests are also available at local health units across the state. Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment at those facilities. Details on units that are open and offering tests are listed at healthy.arkansas.gov/health-units.

State Desk on 06/02/2020