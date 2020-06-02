Up from bigotry

When I was small, I was afraid of the riots.

I remember asking about them, and being talked to in that patient, strained way adults adopt when they want to reassure children without lying to them: The riots were far away (we were insulated in a suburb 40 or 50 miles away) and we weren't going to be caught up in them. The people who were rioting were very upset because they felt like they were not being treated fairly. They were frustrated and had no faith in gentler modes of protest.

And yes, my parents told me, the rioters had a point--there was oppression and inequality baked into our system, and our country had been born with a kind of original sin. Even though the men who founded our nation had expressed some lofty ideals, they were, as all human beings to some degree are, hypocritical. They did not believe all men were created equal; they did not even believe all men were men. They allowed for men to buy and sell what they perceived as lesser men. And though this all had happened nearly 200 years before, and things had changed, as things invariably do, we were still dealing with the repercussions of this policy.

Most "colored people"--that was the term polite white people used back then--did not enjoy the same advantages most white Americans enjoyed. While it was certainly possible for talented or lucky individuals like Willie Mays or Diana Ross to succeed in our society, black Americans were often handicapped by a lack of economic power.

Maybe my parents did not explain it exactly this way, but I came to understand that, through no fault of their own, most black Americans had been held back by institutions invariably run by people who neither understood the obstacles placed in their path or considered their predicament a problem. Colored people had not been given the same opportunities to accumulate generational wealth. They had been denied equal access to education. They had been promised a chance to fully participate in our society, but their dreams had been continually deferred and denied.

My father told me that, while he believed it was wrong to riot and that the destruction of private property was self-defeating, he could understand why people without hope would lash out. He said he could imagine himself taking to the streets if he had to suffer the daily indignations most black Americans faced every day. He told me not to judge the rioters, that they only wanted what they should have.

Then he told me a white lie. He said it didn't have anything to do with me.

My parents were not sophisticated people from well-off nor respected families. My father never knew his father, who left his mother during the Depression "to look for work in Tennessee." My mother rode a mule to high school. They weren't the sort of people who tended to adopt fashionable liberal ideals.

My father was lucky that he was a good enough young athlete a nearby prep school took him and his brother as scholarship day students. The Brothers there taught him Latin and developed in him a taste for good books, for "The Charge of the Light Brigade," Bulfinch's Mythology and Up From Slavery; he later joined the Air Force, saw the world, and in the process had his horizons broadened. By the time I met him he was a worldly man who had played shortstop under the gaze of the Giza pyramid and swam in the Aegean Sea. He had many black friends and co-workers who were often in our house and at our table. I had black friends before I knew what a black friend was.

I think my father might have been a quite different man had he not had these experiences; the U.S. military probably cured a lot of people of reflexive racism, from blinkered, mean thinking. Once you see the Other working hard and competently, striving and competing and suffering and laughing, it is hard to believe in the old divisive myths. It is hard to see your fellow as the Other.

My mother's trajectory was similar--she left the farm soon after graduating as valedictorian of her class of 14, moved to the city, and took a job with the telephone company. A few years later she became an Air Force wife. There are members of her family that express ugly sentiments and use language she will not. We were around them some when I was a child, and while she let me ride in their pickups and watch wrestling with them, she took pains to explain to me how ignorant and unfortunate some of my uncles were, and how I was not to imitate them. They were her brothers, and she loved them, but some of their ways were "sorry."

I remember how, in the long ago, the riots shook her too, though it is hard to gauge at this distance, whether her fear was more for the country at large or our little knot of family. When I called her last week, she wanted to know what I thought, and before I got into that, I turned the question around. What did she think?

And she explained she had some insight into the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, which was captured on a viral video and happened in Brunswick, Ga., about 80 miles away from where she now lives. The law firm she works for does business down there; she is acquainted with some of the principals in the case. She characterizes them as "dumbass rednecks" too arrogant to understand that the law would come for them.

Because, so often, the law doesn't come for men like them, who have friends in high office, who carry badges and wear little flag pins on their lapels.

"I hate to see it," she says of the rioting. "But people can only hold it in for so long. What has changed in 50 years?"

She talks about her across-the-street neighbor, who watches out for her. He is a black man, a retired police officer who calls her Miss B.

"Sometimes I don't feel like I can look him straight in the face," she says. "People are so hateful. So afraid."

Someone on the Internet asked why we never talk about all the times that black people don't riot. I wonder about that too, about the extraordinary patience, forbearance and humanity these Americans have shown despite a litany of broken promises, cynical misuses and daily indignities.

For what? To give some dumbass rednecks a little spike of pride, a little magic amulet that allows them to believe that no matter how poorly they negotiate the quotidian challenges of adult life, there's always someone they were born better than and to whom they never need feel inferior?

Eventually you have to pay for all your delusions. You can only kneel on a man's neck so long.

------------v------------

Philip Martin is a columnist and critic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Email him at pmartin@adgnewsroom.com and read his blog at blooddirtandangels.com.

Editorial on 06/02/2020